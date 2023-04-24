Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images and Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

The Latto praise train continues after the rising star wrapped up what fans dubbed as Latto Coachella.

Yesterday (April 24), the well-known music festival ended after artists took the event’s stage for its second weekend. Among the performers was Latto, who amazed the crowd with her rapping skills and special guests.

But behind the scenes, someone also played a significant part in Latto putting on a successful show — her creative director Teyana Taylor. She served in that role under her The Aunties Production banner. In a social media message to the Atlanta rapper, Taylor opened up about how proud she was of Latto as she reflected on their time working together for Coachella.

“I am truly a proud aunty! Latto, you did ya’ big one both weekends,” Taylor captioned her Instagram post. “I’m so proud of your growth, willingness to be a student to better your craft, and your dedication! I’m so excited for the journey ahead with you as your CD [creative director]. Four shows down together, and a lot more to goooooo! Let’s goooooo!”


Like Taylor, several female artists have praised Latto for her talent and work ethic. During the first weekend of Coachella, Latto took the stage, highlighting other lady rappers such as Saweetie. And when the “Icy Grl” songwriter approached to help perform “B**ch From Da Souf (Remix),” she gave Latto her flowers.

“So, you know, us rap girls be working our a** off,” Saweetie started. “And right now, I just wanna give Latto her flowers. She can rap her a** off.” The California native then enlisted the crowd to join her, saying, “I love Latto.” When the 24-year-old is not performing on stage, she’s in the studio making hits. On Friday (April 21), she dropped her latest single, “Put It On Da Floor,” a song previously teased at Coachella.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Coachella
Latto
R&B
Rap
Teyana Taylor

