Photo: Taylor Jewell / Contributor via Getty Images and Brendon Thorne / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

It still seems hard to believe that Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot last year. As his peers and fans continue to process the monumental loss, famed DJ Calvin Harris was sure to keep his memory alive during his 2023 Coachella set this past weekend.

Harris previously collaborated with all three group members. In 2017, he recruited Takeoff for the track “Holiday,” which appeared on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. Quavo and Offset appeared on the same album, but for a song called “Slide,” featuring Frank Ocean singing the chorus. For Saturday (April 15) night’s show, Harris lifted Takeoff’s verse from “Holiday” and placed it on “Slide,” thus reuniting the group for a special Coachella tribute.

Takeoff’s photo was also displayed during Harris’ set. “This so hard, man. Thank you,” Offset wrote on his Instagram Story after catching wind of the touching performance. Fans appreciated the gesture as well. “Calvin Harris made a tribute to Takeoff? I would’ve been crying in that crowd,” one person who didn’t make it to Indio, California tweeted. Another wrote, “The way I would’ve bawled my eyes out at Coachella during Calvin Harris’ set dedicated to Takeoff.” The 28-year-old was killed on Nov. 1, 2022 during a shooting at a Houston bowling alley. Local authorities confirmed he was not the target, but an innocent bystander.

All three members grew up together in Lawrenceville, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta, before making it big in the music industry. Takeoff’s passing continues to weigh heavily on his surviving bandmates; Quavo, who is also the slain artist’s uncle, was present at the time of the tragedy and witnessed his nephew take his final breaths. Over the weekend, Offset showed off a tattoo covering his entire back — a portrait of his late friend, cousin and honorary brother.

See the tributes and tweets below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought bring forth 'Glorious Game' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

EST Gee drops new “LIE TO ME SOME MORE" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Check out Shame Gang's 'Better Late Than Never' LP with Smoke DZA, Skyzoo, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Westside Gunn announces new album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Post Malone marks return with "Chemical" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Wiz Khalifa asks "Why Not Not Why" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Kodak Black unveils new single "No Love For A Thug"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

NLE Choppa heads to London for new “Shake It” video featuring Russ Millions

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Megan Thee Stallion speaks out for the first time since Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

Derek Chauvin's murder conviction upheld by Minnesota appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Alabama Sweet 16 mass shooting leaves 4 dead, dozens injured

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Coachella
Migos
Offset
Quavo
Rap
RIP
Takeoff
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought bring forth 'Glorious Game' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

EST Gee drops new “LIE TO ME SOME MORE" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Check out Shame Gang's 'Better Late Than Never' LP with Smoke DZA, Skyzoo, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Westside Gunn announces new album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Post Malone marks return with "Chemical" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

Wiz Khalifa asks "Why Not Not Why" in latest music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Kodak Black unveils new single "No Love For A Thug"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

NLE Choppa heads to London for new “Shake It” video featuring Russ Millions

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Megan Thee Stallion speaks out for the first time since Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict

By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.18.2023

Derek Chauvin's murder conviction upheld by Minnesota appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Alabama Sweet 16 mass shooting leaves 4 dead, dozens injured

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.17.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Skye Townsend and the ascent of Black lady comedians

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, Skye Townsend and Gabrielle Dennis discuss the upcoming ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.14.2023
View More