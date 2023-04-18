It still seems hard to believe that Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot last year. As his peers and fans continue to process the monumental loss, famed DJ Calvin Harris was sure to keep his memory alive during his 2023 Coachella set this past weekend.

Harris previously collaborated with all three group members. In 2017, he recruited Takeoff for the track “Holiday,” which appeared on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. Quavo and Offset appeared on the same album, but for a song called “Slide,” featuring Frank Ocean singing the chorus. For Saturday (April 15) night’s show, Harris lifted Takeoff’s verse from “Holiday” and placed it on “Slide,” thus reuniting the group for a special Coachella tribute.

Calvin Harris adds a Takeoff verse

to “Slide” during his Coachella set as

a tribute 🕊️🚀 pic.twitter.com/MxiTZPoo0W — Rap Marathon (@RapMarathon_) April 16, 2023

Takeoff’s photo was also displayed during Harris’ set. “This so hard, man. Thank you,” Offset wrote on his Instagram Story after catching wind of the touching performance. Fans appreciated the gesture as well. “Calvin Harris made a tribute to Takeoff? I would’ve been crying in that crowd,” one person who didn’t make it to Indio, California tweeted. Another wrote, “The way I would’ve bawled my eyes out at Coachella during Calvin Harris’ set dedicated to Takeoff.” The 28-year-old was killed on Nov. 1, 2022 during a shooting at a Houston bowling alley. Local authorities confirmed he was not the target, but an innocent bystander.

All three members grew up together in Lawrenceville, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta, before making it big in the music industry. Takeoff’s passing continues to weigh heavily on his surviving bandmates; Quavo, who is also the slain artist’s uncle, was present at the time of the tragedy and witnessed his nephew take his final breaths. Over the weekend, Offset showed off a tattoo covering his entire back — a portrait of his late friend, cousin and honorary brother.

See the tributes and tweets below.

Offset got a tattoo of Takeoff on his back 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/2bNnWYkTCV — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) April 15, 2023

Calvin Harris a real one for that Takeoff tribute — josewithdabeard🃏 (@jaywithdabeard) April 16, 2023

calvin harris made a tribute to takeoff? i would’ve been crying in that crowd — sanzave que vous êtes (@chrsjacs) April 17, 2023

The way I would’ve bawled my eyes out at Coachella during Calvin Harris set dedicated to Takeoff — fiona (@joliiixo) April 17, 2023