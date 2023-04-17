While Frank Ocean fans not in attendance at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival were probably bummed about his canceled livestream, there were other reasons to celebrate his return to the stage.

On Sunday (April 16), the Channel Orange singer closed out the final night of the festival’s first weekend. Those who couldn’t make it to Indio, California planned to enjoy the long-awaited set via YouTube; however, just hours before the 35-year-old was scheduled to go on, it was announced his performance would not air. “Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream. The current schedule is in the description,” the company tweeted with a link.

dis made me so happy — ♰ (@blohnded) April 17, 2023

The disappointment soon faded once another announcement was made. During his set, Ocean teased that a new album could be on the way! “It’s been so long, but I have missed you. I wanna talk about why I’m here, ‘cause it’s not because of a new album — not that there’s not a new album — but there’s not right now,” he said as the crowd screamed in excitement. “This made me so happy,” one person said in response to the footage. “THE WORDS ‘NEW ALBUM’ JUST CAME OUT OF FRANK OCEAN’S MOUTH. I AM NO LONGER DELUSIONAL!” another wrote. Until the new project drops, those at Coachella were treated to new versions of his classics — including an acoustic take of “Pink + White” and “Chanel” done with a drill vibe.

The “Novacane” artist also shared a sweet message honoring his late brother Ryan Breaux, who passed away at just 18 years old in 2020 after a car accident. “You know, these last couple years, my life changed so much… My brother and I, we came to this festival a lot,” the “Lost” hitmaker began. “I feel like I was dragged out here half the time because I hated the dust out here, I always left with a respiratory infection, or what have you. So I would avoid coming, but I would always end up here. One of my fondest memories was watching Rae Sremmurd on, I don’t know what that stage is called with my brother. And Travis [Bennett], I don’t know if Travis, Taco is here, but we was just dancing in that tent to their music, and I know he would’ve been so excited to be here with all of us. I want to say thank you for the support and the ears and the love over all this time,” Ocean added.

See more special moments below.

Frank Ocean on why he’s performing at Coachella tonight “My brother and I, we came to this festival a lot. […] I know he would’ve been so excited to be here with all of us.” pic.twitter.com/v2otOrNkSo — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 17, 2023

Frank Ocean tellin this story about his brother man I just shed a tear… — Frank Ocean Updates (@blahnded) April 17, 2023

Frank ocean has been grieving his brother the last 3 years.. fuck you if ur expecting more from him, that shit hurts. That is not something to just get over. — 𝐑𝐨𝐣𝐨 (@iseerojo) April 17, 2023

Frank Ocean confirms a new album is on the way. pic.twitter.com/PSp5dL79Jc — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 17, 2023

another reason to keep living — gela (@Gelaeroy) April 17, 2023

THE WORDS “NEW ALBUM” JUST CAME OUT OF FRANK OCEANS MOUTH I AM NO LONGER DELUSIONAL !!!!!! — danielle ⚡️ (@danielle_depa) April 17, 2023

I speak for everyone when I say we are excited for this — Candy Necklace || Taylor 5/19 (@ethann0901) April 17, 2023

Frank Ocean confirms that a new album is in the works at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/UX667kj9PW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2023