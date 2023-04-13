Earlier this year, the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup was revealed, but it seems a new artist could be featured in the upcoming annual show. Yesterday (April 12), The Weeknd retweeted a fan page’s post claiming he’d be hitting the stage.

“THE WEEKND WILL PERFORM AT COACHELLA THIS YEAR,” the fan’s tweet stated. The “Starboy’s” repost prompted hundreds of responses. “Ok, but when?” an anxious supporter asked. “He’ll release the date,” the fan page responded. Coachella kicks off this Friday (April 14) and runs this weekend and next. Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean are the official headliners for the Indio, California event.

THE WEEKND WILL PERFORM AT COACHELLA THIS YEAR 🏜️@theweeknd 👑 pic.twitter.com/WipawIUaRF — мαηєℓ ﾒ𝑜 ❀★ (@abelstargirllll) April 12, 2023

On Monday (April 10), another fan account reposted a video of what seems to be “The Weeknd getting exposed about a possible Coachella appearance.” In the screen recording of an Instagram Live, the Canadian talent was in the studio when someone in his background said, “See y’all in the desert!” The 33-year-old abruptly stopped facing the camera, turned to the people with him, and informed them that what they said was captured on his Instagram Live and that he was now “exposed.” He added, “I got exposed.” The “Save Your Tears” artist seemed to lightly scold the individual a little more before he turned the music on to drown out the conversation.

The Coachella crowd loves The Weeknd so much that he’s performed at the festival several times already. According to an article by Los Angeles news station KTLA, he’s already serenaded the masses in 2012, 2015 and 2018. In addition to the mega music festival, he’s also preparing for his new HBO drama series “The Idol” to debut out-of-competition at the Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 16-27 in the French Riviera in southeastern France. Many of his recent social media posts are highlighting the new project.

See what fans are saying below!

