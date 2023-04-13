Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Earlier this year, the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup was revealed, but it seems a new artist could be featured in the upcoming annual show. Yesterday (April 12), The Weeknd retweeted a fan page’s post claiming he’d be hitting the stage.

“THE WEEKND WILL PERFORM AT COACHELLA THIS YEAR,” the fan’s tweet stated. The “Starboy’s” repost prompted hundreds of responses. “Ok, but when?” an anxious supporter asked. “He’ll release the date,” the fan page responded. Coachella kicks off this Friday (April 14) and runs this weekend and next. Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean are the official headliners for the Indio, California event.

On Monday (April 10), another fan account reposted a video of what seems to be “The Weeknd getting exposed about a possible Coachella appearance.” In the screen recording of an Instagram Live, the Canadian talent was in the studio when someone in his background said, “See y’all in the desert!” The 33-year-old abruptly stopped facing the camera, turned to the people with him, and informed them that what they said was captured on his Instagram Live and that he was now “exposed.” He added, “I got exposed.” The “Save Your Tears” artist seemed to lightly scold the individual a little more before he turned the music on to drown out the conversation.

The Coachella crowd loves The Weeknd so much that he’s performed at the festival several times already. According to an article by Los Angeles news station KTLA, he’s already serenaded the masses in 2012, 2015 and 2018. In addition to the mega music festival, he’s also preparing for his new HBO drama series “The Idol” to debut out-of-competition at the Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 16-27 in the French Riviera in southeastern France. Many of his recent social media posts are highlighting the new project.

See what fans are saying below!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DeJ Loaf shows off her vocals in new "Melodies From Heaven" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

RAYE makes her official "Tiny Desk" debut

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo keeps it simple as the internet defends her against a Twitter user's body-shaming post

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA drop animated visual for “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Chlöe Bailey ends the first night of her solo tour with a direct message for 'In Pieces' critics

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

SZA opens up about anxiety and problems facing America today

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Rihanna is Twitter's most-followed woman

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Listen to Dinner Party's latest single "For Granted" with Arin Ray

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

SZA announces official European leg of her "SOS Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Daniel Caesar shares emotional "Valentina" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Pop
R&B
The Weeknd
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DeJ Loaf shows off her vocals in new "Melodies From Heaven" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

RAYE makes her official "Tiny Desk" debut

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo keeps it simple as the internet defends her against a Twitter user's body-shaming post

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA drop animated visual for “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Chlöe Bailey ends the first night of her solo tour with a direct message for 'In Pieces' critics

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

SZA opens up about anxiety and problems facing America today

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Rihanna is Twitter's most-followed woman

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Listen to Dinner Party's latest single "For Granted" with Arin Ray

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

SZA announces official European leg of her "SOS Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Daniel Caesar shares emotional "Valentina" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More