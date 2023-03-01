Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

From “Blinding Lights” to “Lights, Camera, Action” — The Weeknd is about to make his feature film debut! The Canadian superstar is also set to produce the project and will take the lead role opposite actress Jenna Ortega, Deadline announced yesterday (Feb. 28).

For now, the major motion picture’s title has yet to be revealed, and those close to the production are also mum on the storyline. The Weeknd co-wrote the film with director Trey Edward Shults, who is known to tackle more serious movies such as his 2019 drama, Waves, and his 2017 thriller, It Comes At Night. Ortega has also recently taken on suspenseful projects like “You,” “Wednesday” and the upcoming Scream VI. It may be safe to say we’ve got a grade-A horror film on the way.

It’s worth noting that although The Weeknd did have a small role opposite Adam Sandler in 2019’s Uncut Gems, the “Starboy” made a brief cameo as himself. The untitled film will be his first major role. Deadline added that the Grammy-winning crooner devoted quite some time to developing this project, and only in recent months has he gotten Shults and Ortega on board. For now, the “Often” hitmaker is dusting off his acting chops as he prepares for the upcoming release of HBO’s new series “The Idol.” The show is widely compared to a darker, crazier version of the network’s hit TV drama “Euphoria.”

“From the sick and twisted minds of Sam Levinson and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye — and starring Lily-Rose Depp — ‘The Idol’ is coming soon to HBO and HBO Max,” a synopsis reads on the network’s official website. The series, set to drop this year, will reportedly follow glamorous, yet troubled popstar Jocelyn (Depp), a grimy cult-like leader named Tedros (The Weeknd) and a litany of other interesting characters.

Take a look at a teaser for “The Idol” below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Idol (@theidol)

