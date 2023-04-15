Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

The lasting impression that Takeoff left on his fans, hip hop peers, friends, and more will never be forgotten. Since his untimely passing last fall, floods of tributes have been crafted in honor of the slain emcee. From heartfelt words on social media to the various ways in which he has been memorialized on wax, there is not a single creative expression that has not been used to pay homage to the Migos group member.

The latest, however, has blown fans away. On Saturday (April 15), Offset unveiled a new work of art: a portrait of Takeoff tattooed across the entirety of his back. Without a doubt, the hours of pain he endured as the image was carefully and painstakingly perfected pale in comparison to the loss of the immensely talented rapper. The detailed tattoo shows Takeoff adorned with this signature collection of chains as he stands before a galactic backdrop. Offset simply captioned the post, “Love you 4L & after.” Offset has remained quiet, publicly, regarding life after suffering such a tremendous loss. Aside from sharing old photos of his longtime musical partner and a December tweet, where he wrote, “In a dark place,” he has shielded fans from seeing the depth of his sorrow.

However, Cardi B opened up about the toll grief had taken on her husband weeks after the 28-year-old was fatally shot in Houston, Texas. “We living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” Cardi said in a since-deleted Twitter voice note. She continued, “I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf**kers really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy.’ And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”

Offset is not alone in his efforts to honor Takeoff’s legacy. Earlier this month, Quavo revealed that his upcoming album, Rocket Power, is dedicated to his nephew. He also clued fans into the inspiration behind the masks he has been wearing. “It represents the loss of my other half. Whenever I perform, I want to show that he’s always with me,” he told Insider. A release date for the pending LP has not been revealed.

