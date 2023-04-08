Quavo is continuing to lift up Takeoff’s legacy as he moves closer to releasing his sophomore solo album, Rocket Power. Fans who have been anticipating a follow-up to 2018’s Quavo Huncho can expect the project sometime this summer.

Quavo confirmed to Insider earlier this week that the album is dedicated to Takeoff. “I’m fueled by The Rocket,” he told the outlet in an April 5 interview, referring to the late rapper’s nickname. A release date has not yet been revealed. Hip hop fans are, without a doubt, still grappling with Takeoff’s tragic death. Only five months have passed since the Migos group member was fatally wounded at a private party in Houston, Texas, that left others injured.

Following a memorial service for the 28-year-old, Quavo released a heartfelt tribute. In it, he referred to The Last Rocket emcee as his angel. And in January, the grieving lyricist further poured out his heart in “Without You.” “I wish I had a time machine /Just so you can take a ride with me/ I miss just how much you smile at me/ Unc and Phew until infinity,” he rapped.

But music is just one way that the 32-year-old is paying homage to the late cultural trendsetter. In February, Quavo returned to the stage for his first live performance since Takeoff’s tragic passing at the Grammys. His appearance was noticeably different, as he wore a mask that covered part of the right side of his face. As it turns out, that, too, was a nod to his nephew.

“It represents the loss of my other half. Whenever I perform, I want to show that he’s always with me,” he explained. In his most recent release, “Honey Bun,” Huncho mentioned the mask when he rapped, “How can I comе outside, without no mask on? / They wanna see my emotions, I ain’t smilin’ at all.”

And though his smiles have become rare, it was evident that joining his Praise This castmates for the world premiere in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 3 lifted his spirits. In the film, which is available on Peacock, he plays Ty, the love interest of Chloë Bailey’s character, Sam. See Quavo’s smiling post below.