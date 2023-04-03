Over the weekend, Quavo rang in his birthday (April 2) with a brand new single titled “Honey Bun.” The offering arrived paired with an exhilarating KeeMotion-directed music video that sees the Atlanta rapper pulling off a money heist. The clip is filled with several hints and clues about upcoming releases, as various song titles are spread throughout the bank vault disguised as labels and notes. On the track, Huncho slides over an instrumental courtesy of Al Geno and AyoRay:

“What the f**k they thought, n**ga? I just jumped up out the f**king vault, n**ga (Go)/ N**gas singing like Diana Ross, n**ga, I don’t wanna hear no sorry for my loss, n**ga/ F**k it, do some, I just put my roof on it (Put that house on it), I don’t give a f**k about no big homie (F**k ’em)/ No Huncho, no, f**k it, I’m back on it (Chill out), everybody know just how we act on it (Go)/ Wassup? Wassup? Wassup? Wassup? Wassup? Ain’t gon’ run, I got that strap on me”

Since Takeoff’s tragic passing last November, Quavo released a solo record titled “Without You,” an emotional offering that reflected on their bond. He delivered a performance of the song at the 65th annual Grammy Awards earlier this year. He then released a follow-up single titled “Greatness.”

The two rappers unveiled their joint debut album, Only Built For Infinity Links, via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records back in October 2022. The project boasted a star-studded roster of impressive appearances from Mustard, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane across 18 total tracks. It also housed runaway hits “HOTEL LOBBY” and “To The Bone.”

Be sure to press play on Quavo’s brand new “Honey Bun” music video down below.