Photo: Cover art for Quavo’s “Honey Bun” single
By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Over the weekend, Quavo rang in his birthday (April 2) with a brand new single titled “Honey Bun.” The offering arrived paired with an exhilarating KeeMotion-directed music video that sees the Atlanta rapper pulling off a money heist. The clip is filled with several hints and clues about upcoming releases, as various song titles are spread throughout the bank vault disguised as labels and notes. On the track, Huncho slides over an instrumental courtesy of Al Geno and AyoRay:

“What the f**k they thought, n**ga? I just jumped up out the f**king vault, n**ga (Go)/ N**gas singing like Diana Ross, n**ga, I don’t wanna hear no sorry for my loss, n**ga/ F**k it, do some, I just put my roof on it (Put that house on it), I don’t give a f**k about no big homie (F**k ’em)/ No Huncho, no, f**k it, I’m back on it (Chill out), everybody know just how we act on it (Go)/ Wassup? Wassup? Wassup? Wassup? Wassup? Ain’t gon’ run, I got that strap on me”

Since Takeoff’s tragic passing last November, Quavo released a solo record titled “Without You,” an emotional offering that reflected on their bond. He delivered a performance of the song at the 65th annual Grammy Awards earlier this year. He then released a follow-up single titled “Greatness.”

The two rappers unveiled their joint debut album, Only Built For Infinity Links, via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records back in October 2022. The project boasted a star-studded roster of impressive appearances from Mustard, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane across 18 total tracks. It also housed runaway hits “HOTEL LOBBY” and “To The Bone.”

Be sure to press play on Quavo’s brand new “Honey Bun” music video down below.

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Drake and J. Cole honor each other's legacy as they shut down Dreamville Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

GloRilla claims she was racially profiled by hotel valet: "He just knew I was stealing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Cassidy says his wordplay changed rap's landscape and made rappers step their game up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Chuck D gives props to Uncle Luke for how he influenced hip hop culture

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.01.2023

Megan Thee Stallion blazes the stage during the March Madness Music Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Tori Kelly shares new alternate video for "missin u (more)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist bring "Porsches in Spanish" to life in colorful visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky reunite in "WHARF TALK" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023
