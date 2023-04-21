Photo: Cover art for Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Following her well-received Coachella performance, Latto is back with some heat for fans to enjoy. Today (April 21), she reveals the new single “Put It On Da Floor,” a Go Grizzly, Squat Beatz, and Pooh Beatz-produced offering that sees her flexing her wealth and sending stern messages to her detractors.

“Got the key to my city, they gave me a holiday, b**ch, all kinda s**t, let me pull my diamond tester out, these b**ches counterfeit, better keep my name up out her mouth, they been tryin’ me, if it’s beef, then let me know, baby, why you hidin’ it… I done, done it all, feel like Shawty Lo, laughin’ to the bank, but s**t is not a joke, say she got a problem? Imaginary smoke, b**ches said it’s up, then put it on the floor…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Latto also joined hip hop peer TiaCorine for a remix of the viral hit “FreakyT” today. “B**ches weak in the knees, in them tweets, on them beats, diamonds twitchin’ like they cap, hold my wrist up, make ’em freeze,” the Georgia star rapped on the Honorable C.N.O.T.E.-backed effort.

Back in 2022, Latto liberated her sophomore studio LP, 777, a 13-song body of work with contributions from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. The album peaked at No. 15 and No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Since then, she continued her momentum with dope cuts like “P**SY,” “FTCU” with GloRilla and Gangsta Boo, and “LOTTERY” with LU KALA. Outside of her own releases, Latto provided top-tier rhymes for the likes of Trina, Ella Mai, Lakeyah, Saucy Santana, Calvin Harris, Chlöe, and more over the past year. Check out “Put It On Da Floor” below.

NBA YoungBoy drops off new 'Don't Try This At Home' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Lloyd Banks is back with new 'The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Missy Elliott joins the ESSENCE Festival lineup to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.21.2023

E-40, Sacramento Kings release joint statement following rapper's removal from game

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "B&E Pt. 1" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Vic Mensa unveils "SWISH" with Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

DDG drops off new "I'm Geekin" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off a new visual for "Motion God"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls star in new 'White Men Can't Jump' trailer

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

The Weeknd recruits Future for "Double Fantasy"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Latto joins TiaCorine for new "FreakyT (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.21.2023

Desiigner says he's seeking mental help after allegedly exposing himself on a flight

By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Snoop Dogg celebrates 4/20 with limited edition 'Doggystyle' vinyl box set

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Lil Uzi Vert responds to haters' comments by embracing Leslie Chow alter ego

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023
