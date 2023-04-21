Following her well-received Coachella performance, Latto is back with some heat for fans to enjoy. Today (April 21), she reveals the new single “Put It On Da Floor,” a Go Grizzly, Squat Beatz, and Pooh Beatz-produced offering that sees her flexing her wealth and sending stern messages to her detractors.

“Got the key to my city, they gave me a holiday, b**ch, all kinda s**t, let me pull my diamond tester out, these b**ches counterfeit, better keep my name up out her mouth, they been tryin’ me, if it’s beef, then let me know, baby, why you hidin’ it… I done, done it all, feel like Shawty Lo, laughin’ to the bank, but s**t is not a joke, say she got a problem? Imaginary smoke, b**ches said it’s up, then put it on the floor…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Latto also joined hip hop peer TiaCorine for a remix of the viral hit “FreakyT” today. “B**ches weak in the knees, in them tweets, on them beats, diamonds twitchin’ like they cap, hold my wrist up, make ’em freeze,” the Georgia star rapped on the Honorable C.N.O.T.E.-backed effort.

Back in 2022, Latto liberated her sophomore studio LP, 777, a 13-song body of work with contributions from 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. The album peaked at No. 15 and No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively. Since then, she continued her momentum with dope cuts like “P**SY,” “FTCU” with GloRilla and Gangsta Boo, and “LOTTERY” with LU KALA. Outside of her own releases, Latto provided top-tier rhymes for the likes of Trina, Ella Mai, Lakeyah, Saucy Santana, Calvin Harris, Chlöe, and more over the past year. Check out “Put It On Da Floor” below.