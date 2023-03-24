Photo: Screenshot from Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Lola Brooke’s breakout hit, “Don’t Play With It,” just got even better. Today (March 24), the Brooklyn-bred emcee recruited two of her fellow rap girls, Latto and Yung Miami, for the song’s official remix. Equipped with an energetic visual directed by Starr Mazi, the upgraded offering takes the already well-loved track to new heights. The Dizzy Banko-produced instrumental serves as a perfect bed for Latto’s new lethal guest verse:

“I just want a 10 piece, make it all flats, he just want a phone call or a text back/ Never got touched but a b**ch stay smacked, why would I DM a n**ga first when I’m the catch? (The f**k?)/100 bands, f**k is a 100 bands, you f**k like a hundred n**gas, ain’t got one man (Tuh)/ You f**k like a 100 n**gas, ain’t got one hit, whole lot of motherf**kers speakin’ on me that ain’t done s**t/ Dropped a 100 on a pennant, that s**t big as Lola”

After being catapulted into the spotlight in 2022, Brooke kept her momentum going all throughout the year with songs like “Dummy Ummy,” “On My Mind,” “Gator Season,” and “Here I Come.” Back in January, the “718 Princess” officially announced she signed to Arista Records in collaboration with Team Eighty Productions.

Latto’s most recent body of work was her 2022 sophomore LP, 777, which contained 13 tracks and features from 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black. Yung Miami has been busy with her hit REVOLT series, “Caresha Please,” where she has sat down with guests like Saweetie, Kevin Gates, Megan Thee Stallion, G Herbo, and many more.

Be sure to press play on Lola Brooke’s brand new “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” featuring Yung Miami and Latto down below.

