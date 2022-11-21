Rising star Lola Brooke has been busily dropping off well-received tracks all year long. After achieving viral success thanks to her “Don’t Play With It” single featuring Billy B, she kept her momentum going with songs like “Dummy Ummy,” “On My Mind,” and “Gator Season.”

Over the weekend, the “718 Princess” returned with “Here I Come,” a bold new declaration of her presence in the music scene. In the accompanying Denity and StarMazzi-directed visual, Brooke shows off her hardcore side as she rides around the city on her ATV while spitting her bars:

“Here I come, here I come, here I come/ Still ain’t got a 100 bands, still gon’ rap circles around these n***as like the running man/ B**ches p***y, I don’t understand, tryna reflect my moves and all the stupid b**ches need another plan”

The Bedford-Stuyvesant native delivered an energetic performance at Rolling Loud New York a few weeks ago and was also recently announced as a main stage act for 2023’s SXSW Music Festival. Additionally, she was featured as YouTube’s “Trending Artist On The Rise” last month. Outside of her own releases, she can be heard featured on tracks like “Opp” by Coach Joey and “It’s For Me” by OT9 Beno.

In a recent interview, Brooke delved into how her upbringing influenced her distinct delivery. “My sound is different and familiar at the same time,” she said. “I’m from New York, so I still have that Brooklyn-grounded, well-rounded Bed-Stuy aura. I put my own twist on my delivery, but once you hear me speak, nine times out of 10, you’ll pick up on where I’m from.”

Be sure to press play on Lola Brooke’s brand new music video for “Here I Come” down below.