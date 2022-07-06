By Regina Cho
  /  07.06.2022

Brooklyn’s very own Lola Brooke returns this week with her brand new single, “On My Mind.” The accompanying LVTRKEVIN-directed music video arrives courtesy of Team 80 Productions and gives fans a look into a typical New York City love story. As Lola and her love interest (played by Lil Rekk) spend a day together kicking it on the stoop during a hot summer afternoon, she lets him know how much she thinks about him every day:

Got a little thing for you knew the shit is real when I changed for you/ It’s kinda crazy how I act a little strange for you, I can’t seem to get you off my mind, I think about you like all of the time/ She was all in my spine, first day I saw you was the day you were mine and I can’t seem to get you off my mind/ I think about you like all of the time, shit was all in my spine, first day I saw you

Upon its release, Lola also spoke about her intentions behind the track. “When I recorded ‘On My Mind’ I wanted people to see that Lola Brooke is a fan of love,” she said. “There are many layers to who I am and making music is my way to express that. I want this track to connect with couples or anyone that’s crushing on someone but doesn’t know how to express their love.”

In related news, Lola also recently participated in a social campaign with Foot Locker, in partnership with Converse. The collaboration celebrated the Bedford-Stuyvesant native for Foot Locker’s Black Music Month “Create Next” activation. She is also set to make her Rolling Loud NY debut this fall.

Be sure to press play on Lola Brooke’s brand new music video for “On My Mind” down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Berner enjoys "Cold Champagne For Lunch" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.06.2022

Russ drops new video for "Paddington Freestyle"

By Regina Cho
  /  07.06.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Lola Brooke
Music Videos

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Berner enjoys "Cold Champagne For Lunch" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.06.2022

Russ drops new video for "Paddington Freestyle"

By Regina Cho
  /  07.06.2022
View More

Trending
Watch

Alex Isley | 'Identity Through Music'

REVOLT sat down with singer-songwriter Alex Isley to discuss the power and identity she has ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
Watch

Kenyon Dixon | 'Identity Through Music'

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kenyon Dixon opens up about the musical legends who inspired his career and ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.28.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

WNBA stars and the battle for gender equality in sports

“REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” host Kennedy Rue sits down with WNBA star Jonquel Jones to ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.01.2022
View More