Brooklyn’s very own Lola Brooke returns this week with her brand new single, “On My Mind.” The accompanying LVTRKEVIN-directed music video arrives courtesy of Team 80 Productions and gives fans a look into a typical New York City love story. As Lola and her love interest (played by Lil Rekk) spend a day together kicking it on the stoop during a hot summer afternoon, she lets him know how much she thinks about him every day:

Got a little thing for you knew the shit is real when I changed for you/ It’s kinda crazy how I act a little strange for you, I can’t seem to get you off my mind, I think about you like all of the time/ She was all in my spine, first day I saw you was the day you were mine and I can’t seem to get you off my mind/ I think about you like all of the time, shit was all in my spine, first day I saw you

Upon its release, Lola also spoke about her intentions behind the track. “When I recorded ‘On My Mind’ I wanted people to see that Lola Brooke is a fan of love,” she said. “There are many layers to who I am and making music is my way to express that. I want this track to connect with couples or anyone that’s crushing on someone but doesn’t know how to express their love.”

In related news, Lola also recently participated in a social campaign with Foot Locker, in partnership with Converse. The collaboration celebrated the Bedford-Stuyvesant native for Foot Locker’s Black Music Month “Create Next” activation. She is also set to make her Rolling Loud NY debut this fall.

Be sure to press play on Lola Brooke’s brand new music video for “On My Mind” down below.