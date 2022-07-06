This week, Nakkia Gold teams up with Jeremih for her latest single, “Sober.” The emotionally driven track serves to speak on the realities many people are faced with in toxic relationships. On “Sober,” the duo comes together over some production courtesy of Grammy Award-winning collective, 1500 or Nothin’:

I know you’ve been sippin’, you need two shots soon as you step in, your appetizers and food ain’t even set in/ No, you don’t abuse, you use it as a weapon, to kill off all the emotions you neglectin’ and I can’t wrap it ’round my head, it’s like a headband/ The bottle ain’t got nothin’ left, you in your section and you can barely take a step, tired of livin’ check to check/

Nakkia also took a moment to share the inspiration behind the track and why Jeremih was the perfect fit for the feature. “This song reveals the ugly truths that go unspoken in unhealthy relationships,” she states. “Jeremih and I have both had messy past situations that put us in difficult situations and forced us to make hard decisions. The truth hurts sometimes.”

Nakkia is the latest musical talent to arise from South Los Angeles. Her catalog of fan-favorite songs includes “JUSTICE (Get Up, Stand Up)” featuring Wiz Khalifa, Bob Marley, and The Wailers and also “Trap Santa” featuring DDG.

In regards to what Jeremih has been up to, he recently joined Hitmaka, Fabolous, and Ivory Scott for their collaborative “Down Bad” single last month. Jeremih also officially re-released his landmark debut mixtape onto all DSPs for fans to enjoy earlier this year. The platinum recording artist initially unveiled Late Nights With Jeremih back in 2012, and he decided this would be the perfect way to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Be sure to check out Nakkia Gold’s brand new “Sober” single featuring Jeremih down below.