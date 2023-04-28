Today (April 28), Lola Brooke keeps her hot streak going with her latest single, “Just Relax.” The Brooklyn emcee took it back to the ’90s with a sample of “The Choice Is Yours” by Black Sheep and a house party-themed music video directed by Shanghaii. On the song, she shows off her razor-sharp delivery:

“B**ches wan’ be this, ’cause I was always that, n**gas say they rich? Let’s keep it a stack/ I ain’t with the tic, I be movin’ tac, b**ches think they it, all that s**t is cap/ Wanna be with (This or that), she was never (This or that), we gon’ go with (This or that) ’cause they wanna never (This or that)/ Want a piece of (This or that) ’cause you ain’t gettin'”

After being catapulted into the spotlight in 2022 thanks to her smash hit “Don’t Play With It,” Brooke kept her momentum going all throughout the year with songs like “Dummy Ummy,” “On My Mind,” “Gator Season,” and “Here I Come.” Back in January, the “718 Princess” officially announced she signed to Arista Records in collaboration with Team Eighty Productions. Most recently, she tapped Latto and Yung Miami for the official “Don’t Play With It (Remix).”

As previously reported by REVOLT, she also stopped by for an episode of Latto’s “777 Radio,” where she spoke about the success of the breakout track. “It was a feeling in my body, like this song is legit hard. Like, I had a feeling, but I didn’t know what kind of feeling it was,” Brooke replied. “I thought it was going to be a city [record]. So I’m like, ‘Ight cool, the city f**k with this,’ and that’s it. But I ain’t think it was gon’ go out of New York City,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Lola Brooke’s brand new “Just Relax” video down below.