Today (April 28), Lola Brooke keeps her hot streak going with her latest single, “Just Relax.” The Brooklyn emcee took it back to the ’90s with a sample of “The Choice Is Yours” by Black Sheep and a house party-themed music video directed by Shanghaii. On the song, she shows off her razor-sharp delivery:
“B**ches wan’ be this, ’cause I was always that, n**gas say they rich? Let’s keep it a stack/ I ain’t with the tic, I be movin’ tac, b**ches think they it, all that s**t is cap/ Wanna be with (This or that), she was never (This or that), we gon’ go with (This or that) ’cause they wanna never (This or that)/ Want a piece of (This or that) ’cause you ain’t gettin'”
After being catapulted into the spotlight in 2022 thanks to her smash hit “Don’t Play With It,” Brooke kept her momentum going all throughout the year with songs like “Dummy Ummy,” “On My Mind,” “Gator Season,” and “Here I Come.” Back in January, the “718 Princess” officially announced she signed to Arista Records in collaboration with Team Eighty Productions. Most recently, she tapped Latto and Yung Miami for the official “Don’t Play With It (Remix).”
As previously reported by REVOLT, she also stopped by for an episode of Latto’s “777 Radio,” where she spoke about the success of the breakout track. “It was a feeling in my body, like this song is legit hard. Like, I had a feeling, but I didn’t know what kind of feeling it was,” Brooke replied. “I thought it was going to be a city [record]. So I’m like, ‘Ight cool, the city f**k with this,’ and that’s it. But I ain’t think it was gon’ go out of New York City,” she said.
Be sure to press play on Lola Brooke’s brand new “Just Relax” video down below.
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!
Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.