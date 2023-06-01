After promoting her collaboration with the Jordan Brand online, Teyana Taylor’s “A Rose In Harlem” dropped today (June 1).

In February 2023, Taylor first teased the partnership when she uploaded of video starring a rose with the hashtag “Jordan Year.” Ten days later, the New York native unveiled she was working with the famous sneaker brand by debuting the Harlem 1s.

Along with the shoes, the 32-year-old singer also released her apparel collection with Jordan. “When the clock strikes 10 a.m., the ‘Rose In Harlem 1s’ and collection with Jordan will be live online worldwide and in store!” Taylor wrote before the drop.

While some fans were lucky to get their hands on a raffle to purchase the shoes, others weren’t and made it known on Twitter. One user wished they were a celebrity after striking out on the sneakers.

“I really wanted those Rose In Harlem 1s,” the person tweeted before adding, “I struck out on every attempt. I skipped all these recent releases and restocks to put all my energy into finding a pair. All Ls. I wish I was a celeb to get a personal pair delivered from auntie Teyana Taylor.”

I reeeally wanted those rose in Harlem 1s. I struck out one every attempt 🥹 I skipped all these recent releases and restocks to put all my energy into finding a pair. All Ls 🥺 I wish I was a celeb to get a personal pair delivered from auntie @TEYANATAYLOR 😩 — Prada (@Omgitzprada) June 1, 2023

Meanwhile, a second handle congratulated the “Gonna Love Me” hitmaker on a successful drop. “Congrats, Teyana Taylor! Not only are the shoes sold out, but the entire collection of clothes are too. Stop playing with her!” the fan wrote.

Congrats @TEYANATAYLOR! Not only are the shoes #SOLDOUT but the entire collection of clothes are too. STOP PLAYING WITH HER! — Gerald D. Thomas (@TheGDTProject) June 1, 2023

In a previous post, Taylor spoke about the inspiration behind the sneakers as she gushed over musical icon Missy Elliott receiving a pair. “I wanted my first Jordan creation to represent my journey as a rose growing through concrete but also an ode to all the ROSES just like me!” she captioned her Instagram post.

Check out other Twitter users’ reactions to the Taylor x Jordan collaboration drop below:

Me when I seen “sold out” on my screen and I was on the app at 9:00 😭I’ll try again next time I guess 🤣❤️🌹@TEYANATAYLOR pic.twitter.com/iGLle9FISR — TEYANASBIGGESTFAN 🌹 (@teyanataylorfp) June 1, 2023

I ain’t going lie I’m hurting about them Teyana Taylor Jordan 1s, I love her bad and then shits raw asf. — godmotha (@therealkiydadon) June 1, 2023

Ummmm @TEYANATAYLOR we need to chat mam!!!!!! Because likeeeee sissss 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/g6NwaJ9qEW — TheKiToYourStyle (@kitoyourstyle) June 1, 2023