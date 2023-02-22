Photo: Kevin Winter/Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Earlier today (Feb. 22), Sean “Diddy” Combs informed R&B fans worldwide that he is back to making music. However, the news of his return might not shock some after the Love Records CEO announced yesterday (Feb. 21) that his first artist Jozzy’s EP Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas, is coming

“Jozzy is a very special and dynamic talent that only comes around once in a generation, so I’m excited to see how her music sets a new standard for R&B,” the Love Records founder said. “Her skills as a writer and performer, matched with her style and energy, have the potential to make her one of the greats, and I’m proud to play a part in shaping the next chapter of her career.”  

The 53-year-old Harlem native took to Twitter to share the news. He started a thread of tweets by writing:

“Dear R&B fans worldwide! After years away from music, I’m back to doing what I love. R&B is where I started and has always been my first love!”

Founded in 2021, Diddy revealed in his following tweet his reason behind creating his all-R&B label.

“I launched 143LoveRecords to create timeless music with the next generation of artists, writers, and producers who represent the future of R&B,” his second tweet read.

Diddy ended his message by announcing the upcoming release of the first project from Jozzy’s EP before giving props and showing some additional love to his label’s first artist.

“This Friday, we’re dropping the first project off of Love Records “SONGS FOR WOMEN, FREE GAME FOR N**GAS,” the tweet continued. “Dope By Accident is one of the most talented artists I’ve ever worked with, and she’s the first of many more to come!! R&B is ALIVE.”

 

 

6LACK announces forthcoming album is dropping next month

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Chris Brown releases new "Psychic" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs announces highly anticipated EP from Love Records' first artist Jozzy

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey officially announces ‘In Pieces’ album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Diddy to headline the iconic Roots Picnic this summer in Philadelphia

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Ty Dolla Sign and Muni Long join OG Parker for new “Still Work” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.20.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Masego goes on a double date in new "Two Sides" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis show off their love in new "4 Me" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023
