Earlier today (Feb. 22), Sean “Diddy” Combs informed R&B fans worldwide that he is back to making music. However, the news of his return might not shock some after the Love Records CEO announced yesterday (Feb. 21) that his first artist Jozzy’s EP Songs For Women, Free Game For N**gas, is coming.

“Jozzy is a very special and dynamic talent that only comes around once in a generation, so I’m excited to see how her music sets a new standard for R&B,” the Love Records founder said. “Her skills as a writer and performer, matched with her style and energy, have the potential to make her one of the greats, and I’m proud to play a part in shaping the next chapter of her career.”

The 53-year-old Harlem native took to Twitter to share the news. He started a thread of tweets by writing:

Dear R&B fans worldwide! After years away from music, I’m back to doing what I love. R&B is where I started and has always been my first love! — LOVE (@Diddy) February 22, 2023

Founded in 2021, Diddy revealed in his following tweet his reason behind creating his all-R&B label.

I launched @143LoveRecords to create timeless music with the next generation of artists, writers and producers who represent the future of R&B. This Friday we’re dropping the first project off of Love Records “SONGS FOR WOMEN, FREE GAME FOR NIGGAS”!!! — LOVE (@Diddy) February 22, 2023

Diddy ended his message by announcing the upcoming release of the first project from Jozzy’s EP before giving props and showing some additional love to his label’s first artist.

“This Friday, we’re dropping the first project off of Love Records “SONGS FOR WOMEN, FREE GAME FOR N**GAS,” the tweet continued. “Dope By Accident is one of the most talented artists I’ve ever worked with, and she’s the first of many more to come!! R&B is ALIVE.”