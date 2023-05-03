Hip hop living legend Missy Elliott has earned herself a place in the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. The history-making announcement for the honorable induction was made today (May 3). A total of 13 influential icons were included for this year’s annual recognition.
What makes the “Get Ur Freak On” hitmaker’s feat even more impressive is that she has become the first and only female rapper to have ever been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The 51-year-old was overwhelmed with gratitude as she thanked her fans for providing continued support throughout the years, even when she didn’t always feel appreciated. “It’s times I have gotten [online and] seen, ‘[You’re] irrelevant. [You’re] a flop. [You’re] washed up,’ [and] it would crush me at times. BUT God, you made me STRONG. [I] kept going, [and] you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK [for] itself. I am HUMBLED. Thank you [to] all my supporters. I LOVE YOU,” she tweeted.
Elliot added, “I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but [for] all [of] my sisters in HIP HOP. This door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work [and] what many of us contribute to MUSIC.” Her fans could not be more proud. “You are truly amazing, and we’ve learned so much from you and your styles. You paved the road for so many artists. You’re a goddess!” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “Huge congrats, Missy! The fruits of your labor are overflowing. You set the foundation, and look [at] what God did!”
The praises continued. “I thought we’ve been through this. She deserves EVERY HONOR,” a user tweeted. Another chimed in, “She truly deserves [this]. [Missy Elliott is] one of the sweetest persons in the industry and has been [doing] it FOR decades. She is HISTORY.” The official induction ceremony and concert will happen on Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
See more congratulatory posts below!
You are truly amazing and we’ve learned so much from you and your styles. You paved the road for so many artists. 👏👏👏 You’re a Goddess!
— CB (@DjCellBlock) May 3, 2023
Hugeeee Congrats Missy!!! The fruits of your labor are overflowing… you set the foundation and look what God did!! 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 Proud Stan ‼️
— David Davis (@DavidADavis_) May 3, 2023
She truly deserves, one of the sweetest persons in the industry, and has been doin it FOR decades. She is HISTORY. @MissyElliott
— star | fan account (@starnittxr) May 3, 2023
About time! Missy Elliott's contributions to music transcend genre and gender, and her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a long-overdue recognition of her talent and impact on the industry. See my homepage plz
— M|middleton🐡💯🐑🌊 (@Mmiddleton97779) May 3, 2023
When you are retired & still better then 89% of the male & female rappers of any generation I say it's well deserved. Congrats 🎉
— T Williams (@iMar_Vell) May 3, 2023
Congratulations history making Queen! @MissyElliott #RockHall2023 pic.twitter.com/i83zvfx9BO
— Zsolt Palffy (@ZsoltPalffy) May 3, 2023
Congrats to Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, and DJ Kool Herc on being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eWhwgQs1gc
— madlib fan acct (@TheRealAntonioA) May 3, 2023
If I miss some of yalls tweets please forgive me it’s a lot to see but I do want to say Thank You to my Fans (Supafriends) my Peers/Radio/Dj’s/Bloggers & again @rockhall I am Thankful🙏🏾 #RockHall2023 #VA #757 pic.twitter.com/MOCxxd2Qxe
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023
This was past due.
She earned it a long time ago.
— .38B.R.I.K. (@38BRIK) May 3, 2023
I thought we've been through this… she deserves EVERY HONOR.
— Jacob T.G. (@JacobTG18) May 3, 2023
I want to say CONGRATULATIONS to all the other LEGENDARY artist who will now be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame👑 They have committed DECADES of hard work and IMPACT on music I thank you for the TIMELESS music you have shared with the World🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💜 https://t.co/w1NbHM7oVM
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023
She was ground breaking.
One of the first female rappers to show she could do it just as good and in a lot of instances, better than her male contemporaries.
And that was in the 90s, the golden age of hip hop.
— Zack (@zacksaywha) May 3, 2023
Long overdue.
— ժղժ (@Dizz_Yonce) May 3, 2023
