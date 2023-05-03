Photo: Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Hip hop living legend Missy Elliott has earned herself a place in the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. The history-making announcement for the honorable induction was made today (May 3). A total of 13 influential icons were included for this year’s annual recognition.

What makes the “Get Ur Freak On” hitmaker’s feat even more impressive is that she has become the first and only female rapper to have ever been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The 51-year-old was overwhelmed with gratitude as she thanked her fans for providing continued support throughout the years, even when she didn’t always feel appreciated. “It’s times I have gotten [online and] seen, ‘[You’re] irrelevant. [You’re] a flop. [You’re] washed up,’ [and] it would crush me at times. BUT God, you made me STRONG. [I] kept going, [and] you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK [for] itself. I am HUMBLED. Thank you [to] all my supporters. I LOVE YOU,” she tweeted.

Elliot added, “I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but [for] all [of] my sisters in HIP HOP. This door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work [and] what many of us contribute to MUSIC.” Her fans could not be more proud. “You are truly amazing, and we’ve learned so much from you and your styles. You paved the road for so many artists. You’re a goddess!” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “Huge congrats, Missy! The fruits of your labor are overflowing. You set the foundation, and look [at] what God did!”

The praises continued. “I thought we’ve been through this. She deserves EVERY HONOR,” a user tweeted. Another chimed in, “She truly deserves [this]. [Missy Elliott is] one of the sweetest persons in the industry and has been [doing] it FOR decades. She is HISTORY.” The official induction ceremony and concert will happen on Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

See more congratulatory posts below!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Boomman praises Foogiano's work ethic: "I don't have to hold his hand"

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.04.2023

2023 ESSENCE Festival adds Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, and more to lineup

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Smiley shares new "Eternals" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Snoop Dogg wants to know where the money is as he supports Hollywood writers on strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Desiigner reveals a birthday gift to fans as his road to better mental health continues

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Baby 9eno joins E-Major Unruly and Mousetrapppp for "Talk My S**t"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Kamos addresses "Free Speech" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Yung Miami doesn't "give a f**k what the people think" about her relationship with Diddy

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

NXTFRIDAY unveils latest visual for "Off Her Mind"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Jack Harlow launches foundation to give back to his hometown

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Millyz drops off new "Sentimental" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

DeJ Loaf updates her fans in "100 Million" video

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby link up for new "Striker Music" video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Check out Teezo Touchdown's latest visual for "5 O'Clock"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Missy Elliott
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Boomman praises Foogiano's work ethic: "I don't have to hold his hand"

By Vayda Sorel
  /  05.04.2023

2023 ESSENCE Festival adds Jill Scott, Eve, Ari Lennox, and more to lineup

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.04.2023

Smiley shares new "Eternals" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.04.2023

Snoop Dogg wants to know where the money is as he supports Hollywood writers on strike

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Desiigner reveals a birthday gift to fans as his road to better mental health continues

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

Baby 9eno joins E-Major Unruly and Mousetrapppp for "Talk My S**t"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Kamos addresses "Free Speech" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Yung Miami doesn't "give a f**k what the people think" about her relationship with Diddy

By Tabie Germain
  /  05.04.2023

NXTFRIDAY unveils latest visual for "Off Her Mind"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

Jack Harlow launches foundation to give back to his hometown

By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2023

50 Cent reveals he has something special coming up after nearly wiping his Instagram clean

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Millyz drops off new "Sentimental" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

DeJ Loaf updates her fans in "100 Million" video

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby link up for new "Striker Music" video

By Regina Cho
  /  05.03.2023

Check out Teezo Touchdown's latest visual for "5 O'Clock"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.

By REVOLT
  /  04.28.2023
News

Keke Palmer has Twitter asking for the recipe after she serves a plate of body

Keke Palmer attended her ‘Big Boss’ screening in Atlanta on April 29.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023
News

LL Cool J and Questlove promise "The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour" is the Grammys hip hop tribute on steroids

LL Cool J and Questlove hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a hint at what they can expect from the star-studded hip hop tour this summer.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023
Interviews

Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson bossed up and built her own tattoo business from scratch

REVOLT caught up with Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson for Financial Literacy Month. She talked starting her Enigma Tattoo shop, joining “Black Ink Crew: Compton,” family life and so much more. Read up!

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023
View More