A 31-year-old mother was sentenced on Wednesday (Sept. 21) to over two decades in prison for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking her 6-year-old daughter for sneakers and cash. She will be on federal supervision for the remainder of her life.

The New York Post reports that Kylie Ruby Flores sold her child to Trever Harder, a man she met on the Plenty of Fish dating app. The publication reports that Flores was promised a new pair of Nike sneakers, “small amounts” of cash, and a roof over her head in exchange for her daughter.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington state, Flores and Harder, who filmed himself sexually assaulting the young girl, entered guilty pleas. “The facts of this case present some of the most egregious sexual abuse of a child one can imagine,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref in a statement on Wednesday.

She added, “Today’s sentence is important, but it is equally important to remember that Flores’ sentence will likely be much shorter than the lifelong impact on the child. No sentence can return the child’s innocence, but our community is now safer and stronger.

David M. Herzog, the assistant united states attorney who prosecuted the case, said state, local, and tribal law enforcement worked together to secure justice for the victim. “Incredibly dedicated FBI agents worked hand-in-hand with state, local, and tribal law enforcement to secure justice for the victim in this case,” Herzog said. “I am particularly grateful to Chelsea Sayles, the Quileute Tribal Attorney, and our partners with Quileute Indian Child Welfare, who worked hand-in-hand with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to protect this child from further sexual abuse.”

“It is inconceivable as a parent how someone could participate in the victimization of a child under their care,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field Office. “While the sentence, in this case, is significant and truly justified, it only brings a small measure of justice to the victim. I hope the dedication of FBI agents and our partners to hold predators like Ms. Flores accountable serves as a message to those who would victimize our most vulnerable among us.”

Harder, the victim’s abuser, is awaiting sentencing.