“Drink Champs” teased an upcoming episode starring B2K’s Lil Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B. The former bandmates are spilling all the tea on the ex-lead singer, Omarion, including what led to their original breakup and their current relationship status. But the “Post To Be” singer shared a preview of his upcoming documentary ahead of the group’s sit-down with N.O.R.E.

Omarion penned a caption that suggested Boog was antagonizing Raz about his mental health struggles during “The New Millennium Tour” in 2019. He wrote, “Mental health is not a destination, but rather a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you going. Just because no one else can heal or do your work for you, doesn’t mean you can, should or need to do it alone. In my new book ‘Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy,’ I share some personal tools that have helped me stay balanced in challenging moments. It’s amazing how some people find it so easy to twist & turn a story to shed a negative light on others just to play victim. The truth always comes out in the end. No matter how hard anyone tries to hide it. Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable. Wishing everyone who struggles mentally or physically- strength and support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚡️Omarion ⚡️ (@omarion)

Throughout the years, Raz accused his former manager, Chris Stokes, of sexually abusing him when he was a minor. He threatened to quit the 2019 reunion tour for his “safety” because Stokes was present. Stokes has always denied the claims. At the time, he tweeted, “I never hurt any of B2K & Always had their best interest at heart, including financially. I forgive any negative energy or tweets.”

Last month, Raz shared an eerie Instagram post and said he’s ready to share his story. He looked into the camera and said, “The older you get you look at someone and you say, ‘Why did you do that to me?’” before walking off camera to the sound of something breaking.