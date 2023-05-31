Photo: Kevin Mazur/TAS23 / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

It’s been a big year so far for Ice Spice. As previously reported by REVOLT, the hip hop newcomer has had a wave of success since dropping her debut hit single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” last summer. More recently, the New York native teamed up with Taylor Swift for the pop star’s track “Karma” — however, Swift’s suspected boyfriend is getting a fair share of his.

Swift’s beau, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, made a series of degrading and racist comments about Ice while on “The Adam Friedland Show” in February. The controversial podcast conversation started when they learned the 23-year-old was a fan of the band Healy is in. From there, he and the hosts began to question her ethnicity, and joked about her being an “Inuit Spice Girl” and a “chubby Chinese lady.” At one point, the singer called her “dumb.” During this same interview, he admitted his porn preference is “Ghetto Gaggers,” which featured women being “brutalized.”

Last month, Healy issued a questionable apology while performing in New Zealand. “I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” he said before the crowd. “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d**k. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry. I don’t want it to be misconstrued as mean. I don’t mind being a bit of a joker… but I am genuinely sorry if I’ve upset them because I f**king love them,” he said while holding a half-empty bottle of alcohol.

However, on Monday (May 29), he told The New Yorker that he felt his comments were never a big deal and didn’t understand the backlash. “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen. You’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt,” he claimed.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Ice Spice
Pop
Rap

