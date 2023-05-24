Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Ice Spice’s bag just keeps getting bigger. Today (May 24), pop icon Taylor Swift announced the rising talent will be featured on her new deluxe album for a song called “Karma.”

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist, and after getting to know her, I can confirm: She is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that ‘Karma’ featuring the incredible Ice Spice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now,” Swift tweeted to her 92 million adoring followers.

“Nah, this is wild because when I first heard Ice Spice, I said she had superstar quality, but we’d have to see [how she’d] develop as an artist. She’s undeniable [right now]. Killing the game,” one fan responded. Another admitted, “THIS WAS SO NOT ON MY BINGO CARD.” While some may consider the collab unlikely, there’s no hiding the fact that the “In Ha Mood” rapper is having a massive year. The 23-year-old has already appeared in a SKIMS campaign, attended the coveted Met Gala and released a single with Nicki Minaj. Now, she’s crossing over to the pop world.

The move could be lucrative. According to The Grammys’ official website, in 2018, Swift broke a Ticketmaster record with more than 2.4 million tickets sold — the most by an artist in a single day — in the presale alone. Her current “Eras Tour” is expected to bring in nearly $600 million, per Forbes. The Swift-Spice track will give the Bronx, New York native exposure to a new fanbase. “Yeah, when the whole industry knows you have an amazing personality, people want to collab. She has a great team and is here to stay!” one person affirmed of Spice.

