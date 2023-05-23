Photo: Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Cardi B is ready to celebrate summer with something special. Yesterday (May 22), the 30-year-old held an exclusive bash in Santa Monica, California to introduce the world to a new flavor in her Whipshots vodka-infused whipped cream line.

Dressed in a curve-hugging colorful catsuit, the “I Like It” rapper welcomed guests to a one-of-a-kind gathering to unveil the yummy treat. Cardi was joined by celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd, who has worked with the star on several Whipshots events. In one clip shared to social media, the two stood mic’d up behind a bar during a demonstration as he asked the entertainer, “Am I doing the shaking? Or you? ‘Cause I know everyone wants to see you shake.”

“No. You know I have a very weak a** arm,” Cardi responded, suggesting that the professional continue doing what he does best. While the “Up” hitmaker opted out of shaking the cocktails, she did shake a little something as she danced for fans in front of the bar area. And of course, she happily went on Instagram Live to include her supporters who could not be present. “Me and the owners, like, we’re very proud of this product. I remember when we both came and were discussing this product during the pandemic, and I just — I just knew it was gonna work,” the mother of two told the crowd.

Whipshots launched in December 2021 and yesterday’s festivities were the preview to the newest flavor — lime, which will be available on June 14. The brand already includes vanilla, caramel, and mocha. “I hope you guys enjoyed this flavor. It is really good. I like it. It tastes like Fruity Pebbles to me. But it’s strong, don’t get it twisted. This ain’t your f**king Fruity Pebbles. It is very strong. It’s 10 percent alcohol, and I hope you guys enjoy,” Cardi confessed.

