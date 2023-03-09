Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Earlier this month, B.A.P.S. director Robert Townsend stated in an interview that two very notable names were interested in starring in a remake of the 1997 cult-classic comedy. The Hollywood veteran claimed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion approached him with the idea of reprising the roles originally played by Halle Berry and late actress Natalie Desselle-Reid.

“I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake.’ Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do…’ I mean, it’s like, I don’t know,” Townsend said during the chat. After the duo released their song “WAP” in 2020, it’s easy to see where the idea would come from. The music video paid homage to late ’90s fashion and featured the rappers sporting the same uniquely over-the-top hairstyles and nail designs seen in the film.

Well, it appears there’s been a riff in communication because the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has seemingly denied ever having that conversation. “I don’t even know where that rumor even came about… Maybe because we looked so cute in the ‘WAP’ video? Kiss kiss,” Cardi tweeted today (March 9). Her message was in response to a post calling the director’s claim false. It added, “Dope concept, though, if this did spark any interest.”

Others believed the B.A.P.S. remake could be a hit as well. After Townsend’s interview, the ladies of FOX SOUL discussed the possibility of a modern take. “Absolutely, honey. It can’t be [cast] any better than those two. That would be the funniest remake in history with Cardi B alone. I don’t know if people know how funny she is in real life, but if you followed ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ Cardi B is one of the funniest people in the world,” “Cocktails with Queens” co-host Syleena Johnson said. She continued, “So having her in that role is going to be hilarious. And her and Megan… they look kind of the part, they’re friends, so the chemistry on screen, I’m assuming, will probably be really good. I just think it is a brilliant idea.”

