If B.A.P.S. ever gets the remake treatment or a sequel, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B both want dibs on starring in the flick. The 1997 buddy comedy was directed by Robert Townsend and starred Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle-Reid as Black American princesses, hence the film’s name.

The satirical take on a piece of our culture — from the long nails and customized gold teeth to over-the-top hairstyles — may have been misunderstood by critics, but it has remained embraced by some of us, so much so that questions about a remake have surfaced.

In an interview with /Film, Townsend revealed that the “WAP” rappers have both expressed interest in taking a swing at an updated version of the film. As fans likely recall, the NSFW record served up ’90s nostalgia as both artists leaned into the B.A.P.S. aesthetic for the theme of the music video, as well as some of their looks. “I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake.’ Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do…’ I mean, it’s like, I don’t know,” said the Hollywood veteran.

“It’s kind of interesting because some people love B.A.P.S., and then some people don’t like B.A.P.S., and some people are mad because they go, ‘You gave Halle Berry gold teeth and blonde hair.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I did!'” said Townsend about some of the feedback he received about the project. The Hollywood Shuffle creator, however, stands by his work. “And then they [were] like, ‘Why is Robert doing this kind of comedy?’ But it’s like ‘The Beverly Hillbillies.’ It was funny and silly. It’s so funny because people want a sequel to that, and … I don’t know,” he added.

The comedian continued, “It’s a well-made movie. And if you go on the ride and go, ‘Oh, it’s two country girls trying to make some money, and then they find who they are, and at the end of the day, they do win. But it’s because they’re being honest and transparent.’ Do gold diggers or women that have ulterior motives exist? Yeah. These two country girls from Decatur, Georgia, got caught up in the scheme, but at the end of the day, we reveal their heart, and it’s a love story. There’s people that love, love, love the film and some people that didn’t get it.”

Sadly, if the project does come to fruition, it will not feature Desselle. The actress passed away in 2020 following a battle with colon cancer. Her co-star, Berry, paid tribute in a heartfelt Instagram post with a photo of one of their scenes together. “As I celebrate my sweet BAP Natalie today, I’m filled with memories of her love, humor and infectious smile. I hope she’s spending her first birthday in paradise laughing, living large and taking charge — and being the positive light she always was. I miss you, Nat Dog,” she wrote.