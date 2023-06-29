Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Nicki Minaj has something special on the way for her Barbz. In order to do that, the “Super Freaky Girl” announced she’ll need to push her album back. But don’t worry! The generous queen was sure to give her supporters a gift to hold them over until her new project drops.

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys [at] a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT. But since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea, so that I don’t have to get cussed out,” Minaj captioned a photo from her Pink Friday album on social media today (June 29).

The big news? Her “NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23,” Minaj revealed, adding, “and she shall be called: Pink Friday 2.” The “Princess Diana” rapper noted that in due time, she’d also share information for an upcoming tour and admitted she is “so grateful for the years of support [and] love.” The feeling was reciprocal. “Take your time, Nicki. I’ll wait an eternity for you. I’m so excited. Can’t wait to hear your next body of work, I’m sure it’s your best yet. I love you with all my heart and soul. I’ll hold you down ’til the death of me,” one fan tweeted in response.

Another added, “We are thankful enough for the title. Pink Friday 2. Take your time, and we will be here every step of this release! The excitement you just brought us — sincerely, thank you for all your hard work. We love you!”

See what others are saying about Pink Friday 2 below!

Tags in this article:
Tags
Nicki Minaj
Pop
Rap

