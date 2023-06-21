The story of the missing submarine containing a group of people who went to see the Titanic is currently one of the biggest topics in the world. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Sunday (June 18), five people paid approximately $250,000 each to see the historic 1912 shipwreck. However, less than two hours after going underwater, they were never heard from again.

The race to find the five is on as officials have announced they will run out of breathable air tomorrow (June 22) morning. Last night (June 20), Nicki Minaj weighed in on the topic — except she hadn’t heard the full story. “No one should be hopping they a** on a submarine talking ’bout they going down to the Titanic,” she said during a live broadcast of her “Queen Radio” show. While she did offer up support, adding, “I’m keeping all five passengers in my prayers and wishing all the best to search and rescue teams,” the “Super Freaky Girl” did get a bit of backlash.

Soon after, Minaj clarified her previous statements. “Praying they make it back to their families. This is so scary [and] should not be allowed. Like, [what the f**k]? I just assumed they were marine biologists… finding out this was a ‘tourist’ ‘Titanic’ thing?” she tweeted in a post and delete that evening. After removing the message, the “Starships” hitmaker shared a poll on Twitter asking if she should repost her statement. After receiving votes, the 40-year-old uploaded a screenshot of her original tweet.

Others, like Cardi B have also given their opinion on the Titanic trip. Yesterday, the “Be Careful” rapper shared her disapproval for the stepson of one of the missing passengers attending a Blink-182 concert amid the chaos. “There is an enormous complexity associated with this case, due to the location being so far off shore and the coordination between multiple agencies and nations,” Capt. Jamie Frederick, the First Coast Guard District response coordinator, said during a press conference today (June 21).