As previously reported by REVOLT, one of the most mind-boggling stories of the year is currently making headlines. Over the weekend, a 6-foot submarine carrying five passengers embarked on a journey to see the shipwrecked RMS Titanic. Unfortunately, the tiny vessel lost contact with the mothership, and multiple search and rescue efforts are underway to locate the group before they run out of oxygen tomorrow (June 22) morning.

Every major news station is covering the topic, and it’s trending all over social media — prompting Cardi B to join the discussion. Yesterday (June 20), the opinionated entertainer weighed in via her Instagram Story. “So, one of the billionaires that’s missing underwater from that submarine ship, one of the billionaires, [their] stepson is at a concert, right? At a Blink-182 concert. And people is like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes!” she said while using a filter of a man without skin hugging her.

stepdads come and go. blink-182 is forever. https://t.co/eTRZwgvat5 — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) June 20, 2023

In Cardi’s video, she spoke over an instrumental of “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion. The track was featured in the 1997 film Titanic, which told a dramatized version of the events on the ill-fated “unsinkable” luxury ship. As her video continued, the “I Like It” hitmaker noted she would prefer if her loved ones stayed home by the phone waiting for it to ring and receive news on whether or not she was okay. The person she was referring to is Brian Szasz.

While the world anxiously awaits the outcome, he posted a Facebook message that read, “It might be distasteful being here, but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!” A photo of him smiling next to a merch tent was included in the upload. According to CNN, Capt. Jamie Frederick, the First Coast Guard District response coordinator, will hold a press conference in Boston, Massachusetts, at 1 p.m. ET regarding the missing group that went to see the Titanic.

"the blink 182 submarine stepson" being a coherent sentence everyone can understand within a day of the story breaking says how wild this is — Jordan 🏳️‍⚧️ (@JustJordNZ) June 21, 2023

Imagine being Kourtney Kardashian and having your pregnancy announcement not be the biggest news story that involves a Blink-182 concert that week — Allison (She/Her) 🐀 (@FireflyAllie) June 21, 2023

#Update A Canadian Aircraft P3 Aurora has arrived on scene to conduct sonar searches. The R/V Polar Prince and R/V Deep Energy are continuing their surface searches. Total search area completed as of this morning is 10,000 SQ miles.#Titanic — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 20, 2023