History repeats itself. As many know, in April 1912, the RMS Titanic, a luxury ship deemed “unsinkable,” hit an iceberg while crossing the North Atlantic Ocean and sank. Over 1,500 lives were lost on the doomed vessel. In 1997, Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, made modern-day viewers marvel at the mystery.
On Sunday (June 18) morning, a group of explorers set out on a submarine expedition to see the world’s most famous shipwreck up close and personal. According to CNN, less than two hours after their drop below the sea, the mothership lost contact with the Titanic adventure-seekers. Among the historophiles were British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet. As they remain missing today (June 20), officials say they have less than two days worth of oxygen left in the submarine.
The topic has Twitter users losing their minds. “Damn, they getting the whole experience that’s immersive [as f**k],” one person tweeted. While social media users are known to make jokes about almost anything, many slammed comments about the shocking real-time tragedy. “I just don’t get how you can make a joke out of it. Imagine how terrified they are,” another said. “I agree. I know, I know, they spent a ton of money, there are other tragedies, etc… but, a group of people are helpless in a tiny vessel buried alive, just slowly waiting to die. Certainly, if you think about it, you must feel some empathy,” another added.
According to NBC News, the tickets to see the sunken ship cost $250,000 per person. “Literally everything about the missing Titanic sub is a nightmare. No seats. No space,” a user wrote. “Call me crazy, but I wouldn’t spend 24 hours in this thing if it was submerged in a swimming pool,” one person said in response to an illustration of the 6-foot sub. Another individual mentioned that the submarine was bolted from the outside, so even if it floated to the top as it’s designed to do in emergencies, there’s a slim chance the people inside would be able to escape.
See what others are saying below.
Mind you, it took 73 years just to find the actual Titanic
— Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) June 20, 2023
I agree. I know, I know, they spent a ton of money, there are other tragedies, etc…but, a group of people are helpless in a tiny vessel buried alive, just slowly waiting to die. Certainly, if you think about it, you must feel some empathy.
— barskin 🇺🇦 I Stand With Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@barskin) June 20, 2023
Even if gps doesn’t work underwater you would think there’d be a something planned for a scenario like with when a ticket is $250,000
— Summergirl0707 (@naughtygal00) June 20, 2023
The situation itself is what’s so outlandishly, almost cartoonishly horrific that my brain needs gallows humor to process it, but that doesn’t diminish the fact that there are human beings trapped down there, hopefully still alive.
— Matt Golden 🏳️🌈 (@emgolden) June 20, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Key Glock unveils new video for "Presidential Rolex"
Gunna drops off new visual for "idk nomore"
Trending
Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California
Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Ms. Jacky Oh’s lip gloss line sees posthumous boost in sales
Products from Ms. Jacky Oh’s J Nova Collection are selling out as friends reportedly join in to ship out orders.