Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.20.2023

History repeats itself. As many know, in April 1912, the RMS Titanic, a luxury ship deemed “unsinkable,” hit an iceberg while crossing the North Atlantic Ocean and sank. Over 1,500 lives were lost on the doomed vessel. In 1997, Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, made modern-day viewers marvel at the mystery.

On Sunday (June 18) morning, a group of explorers set out on a submarine expedition to see the world’s most famous shipwreck up close and personal. According to CNN, less than two hours after their drop below the sea, the mothership lost contact with the Titanic adventure-seekers. Among the historophiles were British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet. As they remain missing today (June 20), officials say they have less than two days worth of oxygen left in the submarine.

The topic has Twitter users losing their minds. “Damn, they getting the whole experience that’s immersive [as f**k],” one person tweeted. While social media users are known to make jokes about almost anything, many slammed comments about the shocking real-time tragedy. “I just don’t get how you can make a joke out of it. Imagine how terrified they are,” another said. “I agree. I know, I know, they spent a ton of money, there are other tragedies, etc… but, a group of people are helpless in a tiny vessel buried alive, just slowly waiting to die. Certainly, if you think about it, you must feel some empathy,” another added.

According to NBC News, the tickets to see the sunken ship cost $250,000 per person. “Literally everything about the missing Titanic sub is a nightmare. No seats. No space,” a user wrote. “Call me crazy, but I wouldn’t spend 24 hours in this thing if it was submerged in a swimming pool,” one person said in response to an illustration of the 6-foot sub. Another individual mentioned that the submarine was bolted from the outside, so even if it floated to the top as it’s designed to do in emergencies, there’s a slim chance the people inside would be able to escape.

See what others are saying below.

