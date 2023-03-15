Somebody get Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith, Independence Day) on the line, ASAP. In an article published yesterday (March 14) by Fox News, the outlet revealed that United States officials think UFOs could visit our planet soon. In fact, the Pentagon has reason to believe an alien mothership is in our solar system, ready to explore Earth.

Last week, officials stated that these supposed alien aircrafts could send small probes to our planet in order to study it, similar to how NASA does on missions. Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), and Abraham Loeb, chairman of Harvard University’s astronomy department, shared their findings on March 7. “An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions. These ‘dandelion seeds’ could be separated from the parent craft by the tidal gravitational force of the sun or by a maneuvering capability,” a portion of their findings read.

American officials have been developing units to investigate strange phenomena for quite some time. AARO launched in July 2022, and they track unidentified objects near and on Earth. In 2005, Pan-STARRS telescopes were created for NASA to locate 90 percent of objects in Earth’s orbit larger than 140 meters — which is how the potential alien mothership was said to be detected. Before that, on Oct. 19, 2017, the telescopes noticed a strange interstellar object and named it ‘Oumuamua, meaning “scout” in Hawaiian. It traveled away from the sun without a cometary tail, leading scientists to classify the object as artificial.

Government officials say another object absent of a cometary trail was discovered three years later in 2020. And six months before ‘Oumuamua made its closest approach to Earth, an interstellar meteor, IM2, measuring a meter long, crashed on our planet and had identical speeds relative to the sun at large distances, with the exact same shape as ‘Oumuamua. “With proper design, these tiny probes would reach the Earth or other solar system planets for exploration, as the parent craft passes by within a fraction of the Earth-Sun separation — just like ‘Oumuamua did. Astronomers would not be able to notice the spray of mini probes because they do not reflect enough sunlight for existing survey telescopes to notice them,” researchers said of the alien activity.

