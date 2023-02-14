We’re only in the second month of 2023, and there have already been multiple unidentified flying objects (UFOs) shot down, according to the United States government. However, the White House has dismissed any claims of little green men visiting our planet.

In an article published yesterday (Feb. 13) by CBS News following a conference, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said there is “no indication” of extraterrestrial activity that citizens need to be worried about. Rumors began to swirl in early February after a UFO was spotted hovering over United States airspace. After shooting it down, officials determined it was a Chinese spy balloon purposely sent to gather information. However, in the following weeks, several other unmanned flying objects were spotted above us with no other nations claiming responsibility, leaving authorities stumped and causing many to wonder what is going on.

You're telling me that both the Canadian military and the United States military are unable to locate debris from UFOs over Lake Huron and the Yukon? How convenient… — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) February 14, 2023

People have been discussing the strange phenomenon on social media. “You’re telling me that both the Canadian military and the United States military are unable to locate debris from UFOs over Lake Huron and the Yukon? How convenient,” one user tweeted. Another called it “fishy,” adding, “So far we have shot down what, [four] UFOs, and not one bit of wreckage has been recovered?” Chris Brown even got in on the debate. Today (Feb. 14), the “Under the Influence” singer shared his thoughts on his Instagram Story, saying, “EXTRATERRESTRIALS HAVE BEEN VISITING US FOR A LONG TIME. Some live amongst us.”

Jean-Pierre wants the public to put the theories to rest. “I just want to make sure we address this from the White House. I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns. Wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that, and it is important for us to say that from here,” she told reporters.

See what others are saying about UFOs below.

Not balloons but actual UFOs!

🛸👽👾

"This is not just an issue for the United States, but for the rest of the world "#ufotwitter pic.twitter.com/vtXlqSFQft — 10LOL (@TenLaughter) February 14, 2023

Me, hearing another UFO got shot down pic.twitter.com/hw5TIa2Cac — Zachy B For President (@Zach4America) February 12, 2023

So far we have shot down what, 4 UFO's, and not one bit of wreckage has been recovered? This is as fishy as when we buried Osama Bin Laden at sea and no one in the media was allowed to see the body. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 14, 2023