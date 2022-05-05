NASA scientists want to take matchmaking to the next level by launching naked photos of humans into space with the goal of attracting aliens.

Now, these aren’t the type of naked images that one might receive during the exchange of nudes. Instead, the images include a drawing of both a naked man and woman alongside a depiction of DNA.

In the image, the humans can be seen waving, which NASA admits was done intentionally to make them appear more welcoming. The study will be a part of a project spearheaded by the scientists titled “Beacon in the Galaxy (BITG).”

The project’s main mission is to spark communication with any alien civilization that may exist in outer space. Per the NASA scientists, the images could help lead to the interaction between extraterrestrials and humans that the scientists have been trying to make happen for years.

Furthermore, with the nude drawings and the DNA characterization, scientists are also trying to depict gravity by creating an updated binary-coded message to be launched into space.

“Though the concept of mathematics in human terms is potentially unrecognizable to extra-terrestrial intelligence, binary is likely universal across all intelligence,” the study explains. “Binary is the simplest form of mathematics as it involves only two opposing states: zero and one, yes or no, black or white, mass or empty space.”

Although the study seems intense and quite frankly out of this world, it is all apart of messaging that is said to serve as universal communication between humans and other forms of life.

“The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System’s time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitized depictions of the Solar System, and Earth’s surface,” the study continued.

It looks like these scientist want to communicate with extraterrestrials by any means necessary.