As previously reported by REVOLT, Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old Black unhoused street performer, was choked to death by a white Marine veteran on a New York subway train on Monday (May 1). There has been great controversy surrounding his killing after some called the Michael Jackson impersonator’s behavior “erratic” as he complained about a lack of food and water — actions that many say don’t merit being strangled for 15 minutes.

Yesterday (May 4), political troll Candace Owens thought it would be a great time to share a video on YouTube titled “I Have No Sympathy For Jordan Neely.” Immediately, Twitter users sounded off about her remarks. “I ain’t got no sympathy for your lost edges either. They are definitely in a better place,” one person wrote. Another added, “What happened to having sympathy and compassion for human life?” A similar response claimed, “You have no sympathy for anyone who’s Black. Trust me, we will pay it forward to you as well.”

The clip Owens posted was reportedly so controversial that, according to the 34-year-old, “YouTube has put a literal double trigger warning on this video. I have never seen this before on YouTube. Trigger warning for … repeat criminals like Jordan Neely.” Social media users believed the comments went too far, even for her. “Careful, Candy,” one commenter warned. “People feel compassion for what happened to him. Regardless. It was a tragedy. You somehow think because he was homeless, and ill, and a ‘bad’ person, [that] he got what he deserved? So, in other words, your compassion is conditional — it’s only for righteous people. Yeah, that’s what Jesus thought, too. You need help,” another said.

That user continued with several tweets on the topic, stating, in one, “What this man did was ‘disorderly conduct’ at best. The Marine who killed him took extreme measures and is not a good Samaritan. He needs to be charged. Claiming an act of self-defense won’t hold up well here for him.” Another admitted, “That video Candace Owens just released in relation to the Jordan Neely MURDER just created a visceral anger within me… Girl, go to hell.”

People feel compassion for what happened to him. Regardless. It was a tragedy. You somehow think because he was homeless and ill and a “bad” person he got what he deserved? So in other words, your compassion is conditional—it’s only for righteous people. Yeah that’s what Jesus… — Patrick Keschl (@PatrickKeschl) May 5, 2023

What this man did was “disorderly conduct” at best. The marine who killed him took extreme measures and is not a Good Samaritan. He needs to be charged. Claiming an act of self defense won’t hold up well here for him. — Patrick Keschl (@PatrickKeschl) May 5, 2023

Whatever your thoughts are on the circumstances of Neely’s death, he had a hard life and was failed by the system in so many ways. His mother was murdered, which reportedly caused a mental breakdown. The criminal justice system failed to rehabilitate him because it’s not designed… — Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) May 5, 2023

I saw harmless Neely perform on trains. He also would rant and people walked away. Sadly, this is normal in NY trains. Why not talk about mental issues which is a big problem and more prevalent since the pandemic. Have some empathy. Don’t be a mean girl. — Wanda Luyando (@wanda_luyando) May 5, 2023