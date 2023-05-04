New York City protesters are calling for filed charges after the latest development in the death of Jordan Neely.

On Wednesday (May 3), a city medical examiner ruled 30-year-old Neely’s death as a homicide and listed the cause as neck compression, ABC7 reported. With this latest update, activists want the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to file charges against the former marine who choked Neely to death.

“As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the medical examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records,” a spokesperson for the DA said.

NYC: A homeless black man Jordan Neely,30. Was screaming that he was hungry,had no food,threw his jacket down on the train. The blonde guy decided to choke him for 15 mins-for no reason,EMS could not revive Neely. No charges have been filed. This is MURDER . pic.twitter.com/hWA9Kri7Fl — نصر الله (@DrNasrAzUllah) May 3, 2023

According to the outlet, Neely, a Black man, was known to train riders as a Michael Jackson impersonator. On Monday (May 1), he boarded the F train in Manhattan. While riding, witnesses and video footage showed him yelling about food as he paced back and forth.

Shortly after, a 24-year-old former marine with mixed martial arts training approached Neely. The ex-armed forces member put his arm around the 30-year-old’s neck and began choking him. As Neely struggled to free himself, the 24-year-old received help from another passenger who restricted the victim’s arm movements.

After two minutes of being choked, Neely’s body was motionless. The former marine held his arm around the Black man’s neck for 50 additional seconds before letting him go. When authorities arrived, responders transported Neely to Lenox Hill Hospital. He was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday night, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared her thoughts on the incident. “Jordan Neely was murdered,” she tweeted. “But because Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected with passive headlines plus no charges. It’s disgusting.”