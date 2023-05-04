Photo: Jodie Wallis via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.04.2023

New York City protesters are calling for filed charges after the latest development in the death of Jordan Neely.

On Wednesday (May 3), a city medical examiner ruled 30-year-old Neely’s death as a homicide and listed the cause as neck compression, ABC7 reported. With this latest update, activists want the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to file charges against the former marine who choked Neely to death.

“As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the medical examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records,” a spokesperson for the DA said.

According to the outlet, Neely, a Black man, was known to train riders as a Michael Jackson impersonator. On Monday (May 1), he boarded the F train in Manhattan. While riding, witnesses and video footage showed him yelling about food as he paced back and forth.

Shortly after, a 24-year-old former marine with mixed martial arts training approached Neely. The ex-armed forces member put his arm around the 30-year-old’s neck and began choking him. As Neely struggled to free himself, the 24-year-old received help from another passenger who restricted the victim’s arm movements.

After two minutes of being choked, Neely’s body was motionless. The former marine held his arm around the Black man’s neck for 50 additional seconds before letting him go. When authorities arrived, responders transported Neely to Lenox Hill Hospital. He was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday night, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared her thoughts on the incident. “Jordan Neely was murdered,” she tweeted. “But because Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected with passive headlines plus no charges. It’s disgusting.”

Atlanta hospital mass shooting suspect Deion Patterson taken into custody

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

NYC former marine has not been charged after placing a Black man in a fatal chokehold on a train

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Atlanta hospital mass shooting leaves at least one dead, multiple injured

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Texas suspect accused of murdering family of five in custody

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

US gold medalist Tori Bowie has passed away at 32

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Memphis DA won't charge white officer in Tyre Nichols' death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

TV legend Jerry Springer laid to rest in Chicago

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Ex-Minneapolis cop involved in George Floyd's death gets convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Statue honoring Emmett Till's mother unveiled at Illinois alma mater

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Fans remember Gianna Bryant on her 17th birthday: "Gone way too soon"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter has tragically passed away

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

California doorbell prank leads to murder of three teens

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.01.2023

Mother of 3 siblings killed in Texas says she's heard nothing from authorities since August 2022

By Aqua Boogie
  /  05.01.2023

Texas authorities identify Francisco Oropeza as suspect in mass shooting that killed an 8-year-old

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.29.2023

Father's girlfriend prime suspect after 6-year-old's body is left on mother's front lawn in Louisiana

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.28.2023
