Sesame Street will undergo new bias training following a recent incident where a costumed character appears to ignore two Black children at a Philadelphia theme park, ABC News reports.

According to the nonprofit that runs the company, Sesame Workshop, a bias training and “a thorough review of the ways in which they engage families and guests” will be conducted at Sesame Place.

As previously reported by REVOLT, a video of someone dressed in a Rosita costume went viral after she ignored two little Black girls as they waved excitedly at her.

While the character issues high-fives to other attendees eagerly awaiting acknowledgement, the video shows her seemingly shaking her head at the two little Black girls before walking away from them with no further recognition.

A woman who is said to be the aunt of one of the young girls took to Twitter to reveal that the little girl was there celebrating a birthday, prompting the hashtag #BabyPaige to spread like wildfire.

After backlash from several people, including Kelly Rowland, the company issued an apology.

“As a global nonprofit educational organization with a mission to help children grow smarter, stronger and kinder, Sesame Workshop has always stood for respect, inclusion and belonging and is committed to providing the highest quality engaging experiences for all children and families,” read the statement.

Despite the organization’s response, the family has revealed plans to sue to the company for the treatment of their loved ones.

“While we hate to speculate and consider ‘race’ as the motivating factor, which would explain the performer’s actions, such actions both before and after the young girls reached out only leads us to one conclusion,” said the attorney, B’Ivory LaMarr, representing the family.

Now, the park says employees will undergo training in an effort to provide an “inclusive, equitable and entertaining,” environment for attendees.