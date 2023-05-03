A 24-year-old former marine has not been charged after his alleged actions resulted in the death of Jordan Neely, 30.

Yesterday (May 2), The New York Times reported the New Yorker was arrested for an incident involving Neely, a Black man, but was later released. According to the outlet, the confrontation between the two occurred on Monday (May 1).

Freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez witnessed and recorded the altercation before uploading the footage on his Facebook page. When he spoke with the publication, he said Neely boarded the F train and started yelling. “‘I don’t have food, I don’t have a drink, I’m fed up,'” Vazquez revealed the 30-year-old screamed. “‘I don’t mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I’m ready to die.'”

The report also alleged Neely displayed a “hostile and erratic manner” toward passengers on the train. It was after that, Vazquez shared, that the 24-year-old rider approached Neely, who hadn’t assaulted anyone. The former marine attempted to restrain him. “It was a very tense situation because you don’t know what he’s going to do afterward,” Vazquez continued.

The footage taken by the journalist reportedly showed the young rider grabbing Neely and placing him in a chokehold. The outlet noted the 30-year-old began waving his arms and kicking his leg to free himself. At one point, he pushed another train rider, who held his arm down, off him. ABC7, a news station, later revealed the former marine had knowledge of mixed martial arts and was previously deployed twice.

Neely was held down for two minutes before he stopped moving. Riders kept their positions for 50 more seconds before letting the him go. In the video, one person said, “He’ll be all right” as passengers looked at his still body. When authorities arrived, they discovered tNeely motionless and transported him to Lenox Hill Hospital. He was pronounced deceased. As of Tuesday, police have not ruled Neely’s death a homicide.