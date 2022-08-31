By Shanique Yates
  /  08.31.2022

One Southwest pilot is tired of receiving risqué photos while trying to get passengers safely to their destination. In fact, after one too many images of nude passengers, he even threatened to turn the plane around, the New York Post reports

Thanks to Apple’s AirDrop feature, iPhone users were able to send the pilot nude photos well before takeoff. “So here’s the deal, if this continues while we’re on the ground,” he began, adding, “I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved and [your] vacation is going to be ruined.”

After addressing the issue at hand on Tuesday (Aug. 30), the pilot urged passengers to pull their act together in order to get the show on the road and onward to its final destination of Mexico. “So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let’s get yourself to Cabo,” he continued. The footage, which was shared via TikTok, has drawn in more than 2.2 million views. While some thought the pilot’s response was hilarious, others urged people to “stop doing this stuff on airplanes.” Southwest Airlines has since responded to the viral clip with an official statement. “The safety, security and wellbeing of customers and employees is the Southwest team’s highest priority at all times,” said the company. “When made aware of a potential problem, our employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us.”

@teighmars @robloxsouthwestair takes airdropping nudes very seriously. #AEJeansSoundOn #WorldPrincessWeek ♬ original sound – Teighlor Marsalis

This is not the first instance where sending nude images while on a flight has caused a frenzy for the Dallas, Texas-based airline, and some people have taken a liking to using the iPhone feature to do so. In June, police escorted a passenger off of a plane after he AirDropped a sexually explicit photo to his fellow flyers.

