Carlishia Hood and her son have felt an outpouring of love and support from the community since a recent unfortunate incident thrust them into national headlines.

As previously reported by REVOLT, earlier this month, the 35-year-old mother was repeatedly punched by 32-year-old Jeremy Brown as she waited in line to order food at a fast food restaurant in Chicago. Her 14-year-old son witnessed the attack and shot and killed the man in his mom’s defense. Still, it was the mother and teen who ended up behind bars. “On June 18 of this year, my life changed. My son’s life changed. Never in a million years would I have imagined being brutally attacked, beaten, and then arrested,” Hood said at a press conference yesterday (June 27) after being released from custody. And then Nicki Minaj stepped up.

With the tragic story dominating the headlines, once the global superstar got wind, she posted a message to her Instagram Story offering to help. “That 14-year-old boy that backed [that] hammer out when that grown a** man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN is a true hero. If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help. It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their MOTHER. She raised a dope kid [and] should be so proud. Also, God knew [before] she knew that she’d be attacked that day [and] made sure they had protection on DECK. God is GOOD,” Minaj shared with her 222 million followers.

Her message was reposted by multiple blogs. Hood heard the news and accepted the offer via social media. “We most definitely appreciate you, Nicki Minaj! My son just ran and told me to look at [The] Shade Room. Your comment most certainly just made his day. Yes, my son will be attending college, and we can use any help we can get. Prayers are greatly appreciated from you all. Thank you so, so much, Queen,” the grateful mother wrote in the blog’s Instagram comment section. See the post here.