Carlishia Hood and her son have felt an outpouring of love and support from the community since a recent unfortunate incident thrust them into national headlines.
As previously reported by REVOLT, earlier this month, the 35-year-old mother was repeatedly punched by 32-year-old Jeremy Brown as she waited in line to order food at a fast food restaurant in Chicago. Her 14-year-old son witnessed the attack and shot and killed the man in his mom’s defense. Still, it was the mother and teen who ended up behind bars. “On June 18 of this year, my life changed. My son’s life changed. Never in a million years would I have imagined being brutally attacked, beaten, and then arrested,” Hood said at a press conference yesterday (June 27) after being released from custody. And then Nicki Minaj stepped up.
With the tragic story dominating the headlines, once the global superstar got wind, she posted a message to her Instagram Story offering to help. “That 14-year-old boy that backed [that] hammer out when that grown a** man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN is a true hero. If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help. It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their MOTHER. She raised a dope kid [and] should be so proud. Also, God knew [before] she knew that she’d be attacked that day [and] made sure they had protection on DECK. God is GOOD,” Minaj shared with her 222 million followers.
Her message was reposted by multiple blogs. Hood heard the news and accepted the offer via social media. “We most definitely appreciate you, Nicki Minaj! My son just ran and told me to look at [The] Shade Room. Your comment most certainly just made his day. Yes, my son will be attending college, and we can use any help we can get. Prayers are greatly appreciated from you all. Thank you so, so much, Queen,” the grateful mother wrote in the blog’s Instagram comment section. See the post here.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Check out King Von's latest video for "Robberies"
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'
On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!