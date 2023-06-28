Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

On Tuesday (June 27), Nicki Minaj took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on Carlishia Hood and her 14-year-old son, the latter of whom fatally shot a man while protecting his mother in Chicago. Not only does the Young Money talent consider the teen’s actions a blessing, she also reached out in the event that he’s looking to further his education post-high school.

“That 14-year-old boy that backed [that] hammer out when that grown a** man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN is a true hero,” the post read. “If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help. It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their MOTHER. She raised a dope kid and should also be proud. Also, God knew [before] she knew that she’d be attacked that day and made sure they had protection on deck. God is GOOD.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Hood, 35, was picking up food at a Maxwell Street Express during Father’s Day weekend when she got into an argument with 32-year-old Jeremy Brown. The incident escalated when Brown began punching the woman, all of which was filmed on camera. Hood’s son, who was standing in the doorway of the establishment, reached for a gun and shot Brown in the back. The shooting continued after Brown fled outside.

Initially, both Hood (and her son) were charged with first-degree murder. She was also hit with a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. All accusations have since been dropped, with the office of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx attributing the decision to “emerging evidence.” “Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law, we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases,” an official statement declared.

