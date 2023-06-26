Photo: Strickke via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

A Chicago woman and her teenage son are expected to be released from police custody after being charged in a fatal argument-turned-altercation.

Today (June 26), CBS Chicago revealed that prosecutors are dropping charges against Carlishia Hood, 35, and her 14-year-old son. In a social media post, the news station shared the decision came after “a further review of evidence in the case.” A cell phone recording of a shooting incident involving Hood, her teenager, and an 32-year-old man was among the evidence.

On June 18, three individuals’ lives were completely altered after a shooting at a local restaurant. That night, Hood and her son pulled in front of Maxwell Street Express around 11 p.m., USA Today revealed. Footage showed Hood exiting a blue Lincoln Nautilus and walking inside the fast food establishment while her son waited in the car.

Shortly after entering the restaurant, an argument broke out between Hood and 32-year-old Jeremy Brown, court documents noted. During the confrontation, the 35-year-old reportedly texted her teen. Prosecutors alleged Brown’s girlfriend laughed and encouraged her boyfriend during his exchange with Hood.

Moments later, the teen emerged from the vehicle and into the establishment. Audio from the footage revealed Brown yelling at Hood to “get yo’ food” and “If you say one more thing, I’mma knock you out.” When Hood continued talking, the video showed Brown violently punching her in the head more than once, court papers mentioned. The teen reportedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at Brown.

The 32-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the back. Prosecutors shared that Brown ran from inside the restaurant as Hood’s son continued to shoot at him. Law enforcement alleged Hood told her son to keep shooting Brown and to kill him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. When the 14-year-old stopped shooting at the victim, Hood reportedly told him to fire at Brown’s girlfriend and attempted to take the gun from him. NBC Chicago noted that he pushed her away, and they left together in the blue car. Brown’s girlfriend later identified both Hood and her son in photo arrays. On June 21, the 35-year-old and 14-year-old turned themselves into authorities.

The outlet added that Hood possessed the proper requirements for a gun in the state. Despite that, she and her son were facing first-degree murder charges. The 14-year-old also faced counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm in juvenile court. Hood was previously held on a $3 million bail.

