Photo: David Talukdar via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, earlier this month, Carlishia Hood, 35, was standing in line at a fast food restaurant in Chicago when another patron, 32-year-old Jeremy Brown, began arguing with her. The irate man then punched the woman in the face several times before her 14-year-old son intervened in her defense, shooting and killing the offender.

The Black woman and her son were both arrested and accused of first-degree murder. Yesterday (June 26), prosecutors announced the charges would be dismissed. Hood is now filing a lawsuit against the city of Chicago and five police officers, ABC 7 shared today (June 27). “On June 18 of this year, my life changed. My son’s life changed. Never in a million years would I have imagined being brutally attacked, beaten, and then arrested,” the 35-year-old said at a news conference after the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped all criminal charges.

Footage also surfaced of the mother and son emotionally embracing one another for the first time since the arrest — see here. “I just got teary-eyed watching the video of Carlishia Hood and her son being reunited after they both got out! I’m so glad they are free!” a user tweeted today. “This Carlishia Hood story is so diluted, disturbing, [and] sad. And the fact that her son was more of a man than any ‘man’ present in that video is even more sad. And the way the Chicago news is trying to portray the story and [villainize] everyone but the actual villain is telling,” another person added.

Many continued to send the family well wishes. “I hope Carlishia Hood starts a GoFundMe to help move her and her son out of Chicago,” one person posted. “Praying for the protection of Carlishia Hood [and] her son,” another wrote. ABC 7 legal analyst Gil Soffer thanked the viral cellphone footage of the attack for helping the woman and her son to go free. “What this leaked video did was is it really flipped the prosecutor’s view of the case,” he said. Hood’s attorney Brandon Brown, added, “When a woman is violently attacked by a man, an unarmed woman, then she shouldn’t be arrested. If your mother or sister or daughter were attacked in a restaurant when she is trying to order a cheeseburger, would you expect that she would be arrested?”

See what others are saying below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Vanessa Bryant awarded over $1.5 million in lawsuit following BodyArmor investment

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Ralph Yarl is ready to do what makes him happy as he publicly opens up about the April shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Chadwick Boseman among the distinguished list of honorees to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Florida prosecutor declines to file a second-degree murder charge against Susan Lorincz who fatally shot Ajike "AJ" Owens

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Nicki Minaj shows Young Thug and Juice WRLD love as she speaks on "Money" single during IG Live

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

DC Young Fly thanks BET for an “amazing tribute” to late partner Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Cardi B is “proud of the boys” after Offset and Quavo’s Takeoff tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Prosecutors drop charges against a Chicago mom and her 14-year-old son after a restaurant argument ended deadly

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Twitter users debate on “bad timing or perfect timing” as ‘Titanic’ returns to Netflix

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Angela Bassett speaks on Laurence Fishburne standing up for her on the set of 'What's Love Got to Do with It'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

Titanic sub investigation enters new phase as voice recordings are recovered

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle to deliver extraordinary Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Billionaire Hamish Harding agreed to Titanic dive despite the risks to achieve his dream

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

OceanGate CEO had a “different risk appetite,” says father-son duo who gave up Titanic submersible seats

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Vanessa Bryant awarded over $1.5 million in lawsuit following BodyArmor investment

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Ralph Yarl is ready to do what makes him happy as he publicly opens up about the April shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Chadwick Boseman among the distinguished list of honorees to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Florida prosecutor declines to file a second-degree murder charge against Susan Lorincz who fatally shot Ajike "AJ" Owens

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

Nicki Minaj shows Young Thug and Juice WRLD love as she speaks on "Money" single during IG Live

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023

DC Young Fly thanks BET for an “amazing tribute” to late partner Ms. Jacky Oh

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Cardi B is “proud of the boys” after Offset and Quavo’s Takeoff tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Prosecutors drop charges against a Chicago mom and her 14-year-old son after a restaurant argument ended deadly

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Twitter users debate on “bad timing or perfect timing” as ‘Titanic’ returns to Netflix

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Angela Bassett speaks on Laurence Fishburne standing up for her on the set of 'What's Love Got to Do with It'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

Titanic sub investigation enters new phase as voice recordings are recovered

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Patti LaBelle to deliver extraordinary Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Billionaire Hamish Harding agreed to Titanic dive despite the risks to achieve his dream

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

OceanGate CEO had a “different risk appetite,” says father-son duo who gave up Titanic submersible seats

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
On The Menu

Your tastebuds will love this Double Smash Burger recipe | 'On The Menu'

On episode two of REVOLT’s new show “On The Menu,” host Daniel Williams turns up the heat for this Double Smash Burger recipe using a mayo-based sauce. He takes us step by step using one patty at a time to create the ultimate burger. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  04.19.2023
View More