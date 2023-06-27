Each year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announces entertainers who represent the best and brightest in the industry. Those select few are then honored with a coveted gold star displaying their name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One of the latest actors revealed for the accolade is Chadwick Boseman.

“The Selection Committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world. The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K said in a statement posted to the organization’s official website yesterday (June 26).

Congrats to @ChadwickBoseman and all of the 2024 inductees to the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame! ✨ pic.twitter.com/HbtMlVUsKF — Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts (@bosemanfdn) June 26, 2023

Boseman will receive the 2024 posthumous honor in the Motion Pictures category. The remaining ranks include Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment. Other stars to be featured are Toni Braxton, Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kerry Washington, Brandy Norwood and more. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Black Panther actor died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

“What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the power it takes to do that. This is what dignity looks like,” Oprah Winfrey shared following Boseman’s untimely passing.

“Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain — what a use of his years,” Former President Barack Obama declared of the 42 talent.