JID isn’t letting the year come to a close without a bang. On Tuesday (Aug. 29), the Atlanta emcee held an Instagram Live session, where he decided to deliver some big news for his fans.

“Finna drop some music… ‘Half Doin’ Dope’ [and] ‘Van Gogh’ with my brother [Lil] Yachty. We got a group, me and Yachty, called the BLAKKBOYZ,” JID revealed, referring to the singles that the duo have been teasing on social media. “Boom. So we gonna drop that s**t.”

He also announced that his official follow-up to the critically acclaimed The Forever Story is virtually locked and loaded. “I think I’ma give y’all an album before this Metro s**t come out, [the] Forever & A Day project. I’m just making godd**n announcements right quick,” he added. “But we’re gonna do this Forever & A Day project, coming out fall time. Prolly 10 to 12 songs, d**n near almost done.” As REVOLT previously reported, JID and Metro announced a joint LP of their own back in March.

The Forever Story was released in 2022 with 15 songs and additional features from Kenny Mason, EARTHGANG, 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Yasiin Bey, Lil Wayne, and more. The project, which served as the sequel to JID’s 2017 debut, The Never Story, debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200.

In an interview with REVOLT, the Dreamville signee explained why his hometown’s hip hop scene is so special. “Atlanta is a lot of Black people,” he began. “When they bought us over to slavery in the South, there were different tribes and different collections of people in Atlanta… They say it’s Wakanda or whatever they f**king call it. But, [it’s] another mecca for Black people to live and thrive. You can see the poorest Black man on the block or the richest Black woman ever, all in one place. That’s not a common thing elsewhere.”