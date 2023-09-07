After a summer’s worth of teasing, Drake finally has an official release date for his eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs. On Wednesday (Sept. 6), the Canadian star shared an episode of the now-defunct “Stormy Monday with Danny Marks” on Instagram, which saw his father, Dennis Graham, as a guest performer. As entertaining as the short video was, it’s the post’s description that brought his fans instant euphoria. “FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22,” Drizzy wrote, confirming when the long-awaited album will finally arrive.

This past August, Drake responded to the extended wait during the Seattle stop of his “It’s All A Blur Tour.” “I know everybody’s upset that I didn’t drop an album last night. I didn’t say it was dropping last night. So don’t be mad at me,” he told the audience, as could be seen in a video shared by the Twitter account for Climate Pledge Arena.

He continued, “I just said it was coming soon. It’s not going to be that much longer, trust me. I’m finishing it up. You know I got shows, everybody. But I promise you, For All the Dogs is on the way. I promise you, this album will be for you. I promise you it will be worth the wait.”

In 2022, Drake liberated his most recent solo effort, the genre-bending Honestly, Nevermind, which contained 14 songs and a single assist from 21 Savage on its closer, “Jimmy Cooks.” Months later, 21 would rejoin his OVO collaborator for the full-length effort Her Loss, complete with assists from Travis Scott, Birdman, Young Nudy, Tay Keith, Lil Yachty, Big Bank, and more. That joint effort debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 404,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold, making it Drake’s 12th and 21 Savage’s third chart-topper overall. Check out the aforementioned clip with the Grahams below.