Travis Scott is scheduled to hit the road this year, bringing his latest album to the stage with the “Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour.”

The critically acclaimed project has maintained the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 for four weeks. Additionally, the album has gained over 1.5 billion global streams.

Scott promises to “transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience” during the trek, which is set to stop in 28 cities between October and September, USA Today reports.

The “Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour” will kick off in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Spectrum Center. The final show is scheduled for Toronto on Friday, Dec. 29 at the Scotiabank Arena. Other cities scheduled include Dallas, Seattle, Vancouver, Miami, Chicago, New York, and Boston. The Houston rapper is also set to swing by Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 5 at the SoFi Stadium. It will reportedly be his largest headlining show to date.

One city that does not appear on the tour schedule is Houston, despite earlier reports that Scott would be performing in his hometown. “Travis Scott and his promoters booked the Toyota Center for a concert in October. Unlike the Astroworld Festival at NRG in 2021, the concert will be held in a different type of venue,” stated Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner earlier this month. It looks as if the plans for an H-Town performance have changed.

In November 2021, Scott held the Astroworld Festival in Houston. After a crowd surge, 10 people died and hundreds were left injured. Moreover, the “Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour” will be Scott’s first official one since 2018.

Tickets go on sale Thursday (Aug. 31) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase their passes through travisscott.com and Ticketmaster. For every one that is purchased, $2 will be donated to the Cactus Jack Foundation of Houston.