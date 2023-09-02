Drake is still teasing the forthcoming release of his next album, For All The Dogs, and it could come as soon as tonight, according to the man himself. Last night (Sept. 1), Drizzy told fans who attended his “It’s All A Blur” concert at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas that the official release date is coming real soon.

“I know y’all worried about this album. You think I’mma wait till, like, next year to drop this s**t. I promise you I’m not. I promise you,” he said. “I got an album coming out called For All the Dogs. It’s — I know I say this a lot — it’s real close. I might give you the date in Vegas, maybe tomorrow night. I don’t know. I gotta go listen to it one more time. It’s coming. It’s coming real soon.”

News of the project first broke in June, around the same time that his first book, “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness” co-written by Kenza Samir, was announced. QR codes that were found in newspaper ads led his supporters to a website promoting the album. Since then, Drake has teased a feature with Nicki Minaj. The Young Money artists have worked together on popular tracks like “Moment 4 Life,” “Truffle Butter,” “Seeing Green,” “No Frauds,” and “Bedrock.”

In August, even more anticipation for the album built up after Apple Music Radio host Zane Lowe teased that the project had a collaboration that would take the industry by surprise. Many fans speculated that the big surprise could be Frank Ocean. Drake has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

One thing supporters won’t have to guess about is the album artwork. Last month, Drake revealed that his 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham, had the cover on lock. In an Instagram post, the “Rich Flex” emcee shared a photo of a white dog-like creature with red eyes that Adonis drew.

Drake is currently on tour with 21 Savage to promote their joint album, Her Loss. However, when the show heads to Canada, the Saint Laurent Don will be noticeably absent due to an ongoing immigration case. Fans are wishfully hoping that Travis Scott will be announced as his replacement in the coming days.