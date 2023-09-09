There won’t be a moment to snooze on SZA and her talent now that she has teased that a deluxe version of SOS will be released in the near future. The singer made the impromptu announcement Friday (Sept. 8) during her album celebration event held at Dock 72 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York.

“The deluxe [album] is like a whole ‘notha album,” she said in footage of the event captured by an attendee. As the crowd erupted into a roar of excitement, SZA added that the project is “called Lana, [and] it’s seven to 10 songs, and it’ll be out this fall.” Her sophomore album was released in December 2022 and has had two tracks, “Kill Bill” and “Snooze,” crack the top 10, respectively landing in the No. 1 and No. 7 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Fans waited five years for the follow-up to her 2017 debut, Ctrl. In August, her latest album was certified three times platinum by the RIAA after moving more than 3 million units.

Later this month, she is slated to embark on another round of her tour in support of her widely successful body of work. In February, she kicked off an 18-date arena tour that reportedly grossed over $35 million by the time it wrapped in late March. She then traveled overseas, performing more sold-out shows across Europe with special guest RAYE.

In June, she got a few words off her chest when speaking about those who doubted her success online. “N**gas said my tour would never sell, and we were blessed. N**gas said my album wouldn’t do well, it’s wack, blah, blah. We were blessed. N**gas say a lot. That’s they job. [You] keep doing yours and being who God told [you] to be in REAL LIFE,” she tweeted.

The second US leg of her tour will see her grace the stage for an additional 20 shows, beginning on Sept. 20 in Miami, Florida, and ending on Oct. 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. But for now, fans can catch her on their screens in the recently released video for “Snooze” below.