SZA has all but rang the alarm to get fans ready for the release of the music video to her chart-topping single “Snooze.” The singer is giving new meaning to computer love in the head-turning teaser she released online.

Wearing nothing but a nude thong bodysuit and a pair of heels, she left people drooling over her curves for seconds of behind-the-scenes footage. She further heated up the timeline with a strip tease that flaunted several risqué movements and a jaw-dropping look at her assets. But the real kicker of the post may have been the fact that her scene partner was none other than an AI robot rocking a backwards fitted cap. The machine also tapped its foot as she enchanted it with her sultry gyrations.

Omarion, Latto, and Ty Dolla $ign are just a few of the 1.8 million people who liked the snippet. In the comments, City Girls’ JT was found fawning over the visuals like every other fan. “The song, the a**! This a lot to take in at once, but thank you,” she wrote. Flo Milli chimed in, writing, “Whew, sex appeal on 1,000.” And another user, likely biting their lip in anticipation, commented, “One thing you know how to do is tease a song and break the internet.”

SZA has been turning heads left and right on social media since admitting to packing on a few extra ounces in the back with the help of plastic surgery. “I treat my butt like a purse. It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it because it works all by itself … I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time. I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a**,’” she told Elle in May.

She first fessed up to speculations about modifications to her figure on “Conceited,” a record on her three-time RIAA certified platinum album SOS. Her arena tour raked in more than $34 million in ticket sales with its North American leg. She is also scheduled to take the show overseas this fall.