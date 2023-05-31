SZA is making sure she stays in control of her own narrative. In a new interview, the “Kill Bill” songstress continued to open up about her recent plastic surgery and embraced her new look.

“I treat my butt like a purse. It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it because it works all by itself,” SZA said in an exclusive interview published by Elle today (May 31). As the conversation continued, she claimed her modified curves had nothing to do with fans or fame. “I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time. I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a**,’” the 33-year-old admitted. In her 2018 song “Garden,” she sang, “You know I’m sensitive ’bout havin’ no booty.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, in December 2022, SZA released her second studio album, SOS. The project was a massive success that earned the “Nobody Gets Me” talent her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The 23-track body of work remained in the top spot for 10 weeks. Ahead of the album’s rollout, fans noticed the “Broken Clocks” hitmaker was noticeably more shapely. She used the title track of her latest release to confirm the rumors. “So classic, that a** so fat, it look natural, it’s not,” the St. Louis native admitted.

In case anyone missed the confession, her song “Conceited” reiterated the fact. “I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it. I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it,” SZA confidently shared. Fans were extremely receptive to her honesty, noting that she “cleared those BBL rumors with quickness.” “I’m grateful that [my supporters] like my art and that it speaks to them, and it connects and tethers all of us together in this weird way. It’s dope, but it’s also still a string that could be cut at any moment,” she added in the Elle interview.