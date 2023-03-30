Photo: Juan Silva via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

A woman has died after attempting to perform a liposuction procedure on herself. The victim, who was identified only as Carina, was a 30-year-old nurse at a south-central facility in Mexico called Clinica Amper.

In an article published yesterday (March 29) by the New York Post, the outlet revealed that Carina never had permission to undergo surgery and did so when her employer was not present. Dr. Rolando Samper Mendoza, who owns the clinic, said the woman performed the operation “without my authorization or permission.” He continued, “One of my nurses named Carina… decided on her own to perform abdominal liposuction with local anesthetic… The result of this incomprehensible action was that she died as a result of the massive absorption of anesthetic that she administered herself.”

After being found unconscious by a fellow employee, Carina’s official cause of death was listed as cardiorespiratory arrest — when a person suddenly stops breathing and their heart fails. She’d been trying to perform liposuction on her stomach when the situation went awry. Paramedics were called to the scene and did all they could to revive the nurse; however, they were unsuccessful in their attempts. The outlet noted that the woman was not professionally trained to deal with administering anesthesia.

Mexico has long been a country where people flock in order to undergo various cosmetic surgeries due to lower costs associated with procedures. According to Patients Beyond Borders, over 1 million United States citizens travel to Mexico each year to find inexpensive weight-loss solutions such as liposuction, buttock augmentation and abdominoplasties. The discussion recently made headlines when four Americans were violently kidnapped by Mexican cartel members earlier this month as one member of the group was reportedly being escorted by friends to a cosmetic procedure appointment. Unfortunately, two of the four were killed during the trip.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

7 California police officers charged with death of man who pleaded "I can't breathe"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Covenant School staff killed in shooting praised by community for heroic actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Former classmate of Nashville shooter shares cryptic texts sent before deadly attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Nashville school shooter legally bought 7 guns before deadly attack, police say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Ben Crump reveals funeral details for Irvo Otieno and plans to deliver a national call for justice

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Nashville police hailed as heroes after bodycam footage shows quick response in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Metro Nashville police reveal Audrey Hale pre-planned the mass school shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Niecy Nash shares an emotional video on the Nashville school shooting as it hits her close to home

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Pediatric surgeon claims she visited kids and left minutes before Nashville school shooting

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Nashville's Covenant School held an active shooter training event 13 months before shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

7 California police officers charged with death of man who pleaded "I can't breathe"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Covenant School staff killed in shooting praised by community for heroic actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Former classmate of Nashville shooter shares cryptic texts sent before deadly attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Nashville school shooter legally bought 7 guns before deadly attack, police say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Ben Crump reveals funeral details for Irvo Otieno and plans to deliver a national call for justice

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Nashville police hailed as heroes after bodycam footage shows quick response in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Metro Nashville police reveal Audrey Hale pre-planned the mass school shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Niecy Nash shares an emotional video on the Nashville school shooting as it hits her close to home

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Pediatric surgeon claims she visited kids and left minutes before Nashville school shooting

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Nashville's Covenant School held an active shooter training event 13 months before shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More