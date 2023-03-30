A woman has died after attempting to perform a liposuction procedure on herself. The victim, who was identified only as Carina, was a 30-year-old nurse at a south-central facility in Mexico called Clinica Amper.

In an article published yesterday (March 29) by the New York Post, the outlet revealed that Carina never had permission to undergo surgery and did so when her employer was not present. Dr. Rolando Samper Mendoza, who owns the clinic, said the woman performed the operation “without my authorization or permission.” He continued, “One of my nurses named Carina… decided on her own to perform abdominal liposuction with local anesthetic… The result of this incomprehensible action was that she died as a result of the massive absorption of anesthetic that she administered herself.”

After being found unconscious by a fellow employee, Carina’s official cause of death was listed as cardiorespiratory arrest — when a person suddenly stops breathing and their heart fails. She’d been trying to perform liposuction on her stomach when the situation went awry. Paramedics were called to the scene and did all they could to revive the nurse; however, they were unsuccessful in their attempts. The outlet noted that the woman was not professionally trained to deal with administering anesthesia.

Mexico has long been a country where people flock in order to undergo various cosmetic surgeries due to lower costs associated with procedures. According to Patients Beyond Borders, over 1 million United States citizens travel to Mexico each year to find inexpensive weight-loss solutions such as liposuction, buttock augmentation and abdominoplasties. The discussion recently made headlines when four Americans were violently kidnapped by Mexican cartel members earlier this month as one member of the group was reportedly being escorted by friends to a cosmetic procedure appointment. Unfortunately, two of the four were killed during the trip.