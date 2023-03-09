As previously reported by REVOLT, on Tuesday (March 7), authorities announced the Gulf Cartel was being investigated for their role in kidnapping four Americans in Matamoros, Mexico. The group traveled across the border from South Carolina so that one could undergo cosmetic surgery, however, before they could reach the clinic, they were abducted by armed men. Two hostages were killed and the other two have since been escorted back to American soil. One Mexican bystander was also killed during the chaos.

Today (March 9), CBS News revealed a shocking turn of events. Members of the Mexican cartel have reportedly apologized for their actions. Law enforcement officials in Tamaulipas received a letter from someone claiming to be involved in the deadly organization. The individual spoke out against the violence and vowed to turn over those responsible for killing Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and the innocent bystander.

Last night 5 handcuffed men were abandoned in the streets of #Matamoros with a written message from the Gulf Cartel accusing them of the kidnapping of 4 Americans and apologizing for the death of 3 of them, including a Mexican. #Tamaulipas #kidnapped #cartel #carteldelgolfo… https://t.co/bZeJojtM7y pic.twitter.com/W5UdRomyk6 — The Aftermath™️ (@aftermathvids) March 9, 2023

“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline,” the letter obtained by officials read. The anonymous person noted that those members disobeyed the cartel’s rules, which include “respecting the life and well-being of the innocent.” According to CBS News, the letter also contained a picture of five men tied up face-down on the ground. The Gulf Cartel notoriously inhabits the area and is known as one of the oldest and most powerful criminal organizations in Mexico. One person, 24-year-old José Guadalupe N., has already been arrested in connection to the kidnapping and reportedly guarding the house where the Americans were tortured.

Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee and Eric James Williams are the two survivors. Their family members confirmed they witnessed their friends get killed in front of them. Williams suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and McGee, a mother of six, was left physically unharmed.