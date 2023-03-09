Photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Tuesday (March 7), authorities announced the Gulf Cartel was being investigated for their role in kidnapping four Americans in Matamoros, Mexico. The group traveled across the border from South Carolina so that one could undergo cosmetic surgery, however, before they could reach the clinic, they were abducted by armed men. Two hostages were killed and the other two have since been escorted back to American soil. One Mexican bystander was also killed during the chaos.

Today (March 9), CBS News revealed a shocking turn of events. Members of the Mexican cartel have reportedly apologized for their actions. Law enforcement officials in Tamaulipas received a letter from someone claiming to be involved in the deadly organization. The individual spoke out against the violence and vowed to turn over those responsible for killing Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and the innocent bystander.

“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline,” the letter obtained by officials read. The anonymous person noted that those members disobeyed the cartel’s rules, which include “respecting the life and well-being of the innocent.” According to CBS News, the letter also contained a picture of five men tied up face-down on the ground. The Gulf Cartel notoriously inhabits the area and is known as one of the oldest and most powerful criminal organizations in Mexico. One person, 24-year-old José Guadalupe N., has already been arrested in connection to the kidnapping and reportedly guarding the house where the Americans were tortured.

Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee and Eric James Williams are the two survivors. Their family members confirmed they witnessed their friends get killed in front of them. Williams suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and McGee, a mother of six, was left physically unharmed.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Key Glock is set on ensuring Young Dolph's legacy lives on

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.09.2023

Studio Sessions | JRICH ENT recalls Offset recording with Takeoff just months before his passing

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.09.2023

"Black Girl Stuff" addresses the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.08.2023

Mexico kidnapping survivor watched friends get killed "in front of him"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ reveals Louisville Metro Police called Black people monkeys in Breonna Taylor's case findings

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ to launch review of Tyre Nichols case after Memphis closes investigation

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Mexican kidnapping of Americans

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

City of Memphis completes internal investigation after Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Photos surface showing LaTavia McGee safe after kidnapping in Mexico

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Pregnant woman killed in Chicago while committing armed robbery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, 2 others alive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Tyre Nichols' photography featured in Palm Springs desert exhibit

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Ex-Memphis EMT claims police prevented him from helping Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Key Glock is set on ensuring Young Dolph's legacy lives on

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.09.2023

Studio Sessions | JRICH ENT recalls Offset recording with Takeoff just months before his passing

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.09.2023

"Black Girl Stuff" addresses the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.08.2023

Mexico kidnapping survivor watched friends get killed "in front of him"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ reveals Louisville Metro Police called Black people monkeys in Breonna Taylor's case findings

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

DOJ to launch review of Tyre Nichols case after Memphis closes investigation

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Mexican kidnapping of Americans

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.08.2023

City of Memphis completes internal investigation after Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating and death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Photos surface showing LaTavia McGee safe after kidnapping in Mexico

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Pregnant woman killed in Chicago while committing armed robbery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, 2 others alive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Tyre Nichols' photography featured in Palm Springs desert exhibit

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Ex-Memphis EMT claims police prevented him from helping Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More